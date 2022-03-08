We’re Obsessed With These Reese Witherspoon-Approved Printed Dresses And Denim Jackets That Just Dropped At Kohl’s

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Spring is fast approaching. Thus, it’s almost time to trade fuzzy sweaters for florals and warm wools for light cotton. Whether you’re dressing warm now or daydreaming of sunnier days ahead, the new Draper James line at Kohl’s is the perfect springtime addition to your closet.

The Draper James line combines classic American style with Southern femininity, just like its founder, Reese Witherspoon. The actress and businesswoman recently shared a preview of her collection on Instagram, and we are obsessed.

The Perfect Transition Dress

For many parts of the country, the transition from winter to spring is a finicky one. Weather can go from icy cold to blazingly hot in a matter of hours. Consequently, dressing for the day can seem impossible. Luckily, the Draper James collection features several amazing transitional options.

The Draper James Smocked Long Sleeve Dress is the perfect late winter, early spring look. Both floral prints embody the sunny disposition of spring, while the long sleeves keep you cozy when it’s not quite as warm as it looks outside. Not to mention, you can grab them for just $73.50.

The V-Neck Smocked Long Sleeve Dress offers the same upper coverage with a more versatile lower half. This long-sleeved piece hits just above the knee. So, you can wear it bare-legged, with tights, or with knee-high boots and socks.

Regardless of how unpredictable the weather is, this breathable wrap dress with ¾-length sleeves will keep you looking cute and feeling comfortable.

Similarly, the Sleeveless Dot Maxi can handle a 40ºF morning and a 70ºF afternoon effortlessly. Simply add a cardigan and boots, then shed the cardi when the afternoon sun warms things up a bit. This maxi features a scoop neck, wide straps, and a hidden zipper in the back for the ultimate comfortable fit.

You could also dress it up with a pair of summery sandals and statement earrings. The dress’s navy base offers a neutral canvas to make several unique looks–and for only $66.

Moreover, if you’re in the market for airy cover-ups, Draper James has those covered, too.

The Perfect Denim Cover-Up

Blame it on my Midwestern upbringing, but I consider a light jacket to be a springtime essential. An airy second layer can be the difference between shivering in the morning and sweating in the afternoon. And because no one wants to keep track of 20 different jackets, it is versatile enough to match any outfit.

The Draper James Ruffle-Trim Denim Jacket meets all of my picky criteria and then some. Its light denim construction adds structure to any outfit without being too heavy or bulky. Because it hits just above the hips, this jacket is perfect for dresses and jeans alike. And did we mention you can grab one for just $51?

The Ruffle-Trim jacket in River is the quintessential denim jacket. Ruffle details at the neckline, cuffs, and hem add a feminine, dressy touch. The mock neck provides greater comfort and breathability.

Draper James also offers this jacket in a crisp white with gold hardware. This chic jacket features the same ruffle details and stretchy cotton-spandex blend. And let’s be honest, it doesn’t get much springier than white denim.

Both jackets match every Draper James dress perfectly, including their many short, sleeveless options.

Sunny Weather Sundresses

Rock Draper James into the steamy summertime with their wide range of sleeveless sundresses. From picnic-ready plaids to eye-catching stripes and everything in between, Draper James has a spring dress for everyone.

The Draper James Bow Strap Midi Dress comes in three sunny color options: classic red gingham, yellow gingham, and Kelly green floral. The smocked back and square neck make this sundress comfortable enough for all-day wear. Additionally, delicate bow details on the straps offer an extra feminine touch.

Another great warm-weather option is the DJ One Shoulder Ruffle Front dress. Perfect for date night or a girls’ day out, this sundress offers a unique silhouette with an eye-catching print.

Lean into the springtime palette with light, pastel accessories. Conversely, you can make the vivid greens and pinks the focal point with dark boots and a hat. The skater silhouette skirt is universally flattering, and its pull-on style keeps the dress chic and comfortable.

Lastly, the laid-back Sleeveless Button Dress is our final favorite look from the Draper James collection. This charming dress features a button front and self-tie detail for extra waist-cinching. The ruffle feature on the sleeveless silhouette also offers additional coverage.

In addition, the functional buttons offer some wiggle room for more modesty or breathability. This makes the Sleeveless Button Dress a perfect option for women on the go, as it’s appropriate for virtually any stop on a long day of errand-running and kid-toting.

No matter how you choose to welcome spring, you can do so in style with the Draper James RSVP collection by Reese Witherspoon.

More From Suggest

Add A Pop Of Color To Your Wardrobe With This Kate Middleton-Approved Cherry Red Blazer

Reese Witherspoon Shares Her Travel Essentials For Glowing Skin Without Packing Your Whole Cabinet

Look And Feel 10 Years Younger With This Affordable Line Of Luxury Body Care Products