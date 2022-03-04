Add A Pop Of Color To Your Wardrobe With This Kate Middleton-Approved Cherry Red Blazer

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

There are many reasons why Kate Middleton stays on the top of our “fashion inspiration” list. Her looks are accessible, timeless, and chic. Whether in a princess dress coat or keeping it casual, the Duchess of Cambridge’s style is always impeccable.

The recent look she rocked on a tour of Denmark is certainly no exception. The Duchess added a pop of color to an otherwise understated ensemble with a cherry red, double-breasted blazer. She kept the rest of the look simple to keep the tailored jacket the star of the show.

(Chris Jackson/Ida Marie Odgaard/Getty Images)

With gold buttons and defined shoulders, the blazer looks like it could have been worn just as fashionably by her late mother-in-law. By pairing the look with a ruffled v-neck blouse and fresh make-up, Middleton kept the ensemble more 2022 than 1982.

Despite her royal status, it is surprisingly easy to recreate Middleton’s looks. She opts for wearable, universally flattering pieces that can be recycled into new (or repeating) ensembles. You don’t need a royal budget, either.

(Ida Marie Odgaard/AFP via Getty Images)

Plus, if this outfit is comfortable enough to slide down a metal tube, then surely it’s ready for all-day wear in the office.

Here’s how to recreate our favorite Middleton Look (at least, our current favorite).

Find Your Perfect Kate Middleton-Inspired Blazer

The most affordable dupe option is this double-breasted slim-fit blazer from Chouyatou on Amazon. For less than $40, you can recreate Middleton’s timeless look, complete with gold buttons, structured shoulders, and notched lapels.

The textured fabric’s weight makes it look and feel more expensive than it really is. Plus, all of the money you saved on this dupe means you have more to spend on lookalike accessories (more on that later).

For a few dollars less, you can have a similar—but not exact—match to Middleton’s blazer. The IWEMEK Store’s notch lapel swing jacket has the same signature color and buttons as Middleton’s jacket. However, this blazer differs slightly in silhouette.

Unlike Middleton’s blazer, this jacket cinches at the waist before swinging out around the hips peplum-style. The slightly altered shape gives the illusion of a narrower waist; no diets or shapewear are needed. A polyester and spandex blend gives the blazer ample stretch so that you can stay comfy all day.

No, your eyes don’t deceive you. You can, in fact, recreate the Duchess’s look from your very own Target. (Or, if you really want to be royally fancy, tar–jay.) This wine red velvet blazer varies slightly from Middleton’s jacket in color and texture, but it still offers a stunning pop of color and matching silhouette.

The buttery soft velvet fabric not only puts a unique spin on a classic wardrobe staple. It can also transition effortlessly from day to night for all-day, versatile wear.

If you’re looking for the structure of Middleton’s jacket without the 80s-era buttons, consider this Cyndi Smock Waist blazer from Nordstrom. This cranberry blazer features structured shoulders, notched lapels, and an eye-catching smocked waist.

In addition to being an attractive accent, the smocked waist also provides extra stretch and comfort. It can cinch your waist, providing an hourglass illusion. Or, it can stretch to make room for an extra-heavy workday lunch.

The last and most expensive Middleton dupe is L’Agence’s Kenzie double-breasted tweed blazer. Its double-breasted gold buttons on the jacket and sleeves match Middleton’s modern-retro ensemble. Meanwhile, the slightly muted red wine color offers a more subtle version than the Duchess’s firetruck red jacket.

The $595 price tag is understandable once you feel the substantial weight and twill of the blazer’s fabric. In fact, this jacket is thick enough to wear as an outer coat during transitioning weather. So, you’re really getting two pieces for the price of one.

Snag A Pair Of Pearl Drop Earring Lookalikes From Etsy

(John Sibley/Getty Images)

The cherry on top of any great ensemble is the perfect pair of earrings. The Duchess of Cambridge loves to wear 18ct Gold Baroque Pearl Earring Drops from Annoushka, priced at £395. But you can don a similar pair for only $16.64 from CaitlynMinimalist on Etsy.

These dainty earrings are made with 15mm hoops and an 8mm freshwater pearl. It features a push-back closure, so you don’t have to worry about keeping track of tiny, near-invisible earring backings. And if you prefer silver to gold, you can opt for a sterling silver finish instead.

For a slightly edgier look, try ShootTheMoonGifts’ natural pearl threader earrings. The long gold chain offers more length without adding uncomfortable weight to your earlobes. Additionally, the unique silhouette will give your timeless ensemble a bit of a modern twist.

Considering how versatile and wearable these earrings are, they will pay back their already-low price tag in no time.

Finally, if dangly earrings aren’t your style, you can still recreate Middleton’s pearl drop look with DarlingOriginal’s natural pearl studs. These minimalist earrings feature a tiny gold stud with an all-natural pearl below the earlobe.

You get the same pearl-and-gold combo that Middleton wore with none of the hassles of dangly earrings: getting twisted, caught on your hair, etc. These earrings also come in a sterling silver option so that you can ensure the perfect color combination for every outfit.

(DarlingOriginal via Etsy, $40.49)

