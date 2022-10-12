This Cult-Favorite Hair Care Brand And Gold Standard For Repairing Serious Damage Is Now On Mega Sale

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Avoiding hair damage is like eating more veggies or spending less time scrolling. In a perfect world, we’d commit to these beneficial goals wholeheartedly. But a perfect world this is not, and life has a funny way of getting in the way of our best intentions.

So many factors cause hair damage—from pool (or bad shampoo) chemicals to heat styling to nutrient deficiencies to water hardness, our hair is up against a lot. Thank goodness cult-favorite haircare brand Olaplex can help fortify our strands.

There’s a reason this hair care line has become the gold standard for seriously damaged strands. And whether you’re an Olaplex convert or a skeptical first-time user, Amazon’s Prime Access Day deals on this well-loved brand are hard to beat.

First-time skeptics, let’s start with you. If you’re new to the Olaplex bandwagon (no judgment), the No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask is a great place to start. The No. 8 Intense Moisture Mask won the 2022 Glamour Beauty Award Winner, and here’s why.

Olaplex works to repair disulfide bonds, which give hair its structure, strength, and stability. Hair damage occurs when those bonds are broken. Olaplex’s patented single ingredient, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, restores disulfide bonds.

Hair Mask No. 8 is not a conditioner, it’s a weekly at-home treatment that reduces breakage and visibly strengthens hair, improving both look and feel. According to an independent clinical study, Olaplex’s Hair Mask users saw 2x more shine, 4x more moisture, 6x more smoothness, and 94% more overall body after regular use.

If the results from No. 8 are enough to sway you, consider incorporating Olaplex into your regular hair routine in more ways than one. Many drugstore shampoos (even the ‘natural’ ones) can do more damage than good to your locks.

Olaplex’sBond Maintenance shampoo, on the other hand, offers intense moisture and bond repair to dry, damaged tresses. This shampoo is suitable for all hair types, eliminating frizz and flyaways while reducing and preventing future breakage.

The shampoo is non-toxic and sulfate-, paraben-, gluten-, and nut-free. It’s also vegan and color-safe. You can use the No. 4 shampoo as often or as little as your regular washing routine requires. A pea-sized amount goes a long way, stretching your buck even further.

When the No. 4 shampoo is used in tandem with the No. 5 conditioner, the results are even better. Like the No. 4, Olaplex’s No. 5 conditioner contains the brand’s patented ingredient and no sulfates or parabens. It’s safe for all hair types, including color-treated.

Split ends and breakage make it nearly impossible to grow (or regrow) hair. This type of damage can literally reverse your progress, breaking off hair completely and reducing length. If you’re struggling to grow your hair, using a bond-repairing product like Olaplex No. 5 can significantly help.

Bond Maintenance No. 5 won Allure’s 2022 Reader’s Choice Award, thanks to its revolutionary, long-lasting results. As one happy customer reports, “My hair [felt] like straw. I’ve never spent $30 for a bottle of conditioner, but I will continue to buy this. Legit made my hair feel like pure silk the second it made contact with my rough hair.”

Life doesn’t slow down just because your hair has suffered a little (or a lot of) damage. Sometimes, hair styling is an unavoidable part of your daily routine, particularly if it’s for work. Olaplex has got you covered then, too.

The Olaplex formula’s magic doesn’t happen overnight, which means that you could still be dealing with frizz and flyaways (a.k.a. visible breakage) while you treat your hair. The No. 6 Bond Smoother is a leave-in styling treatment that visibly reduces frizz and flyaways for up to 72 hours.

So, whether you’re in between wash days or are looking for a lightweight product to tame frizz while still going easy on your hair, the No. 6 Bond Smoother can help. For best results, Olaplex recommends using the No. 6 in tandem with the No. 3 treatment.

Olaplex might be a little more expensive than your drugstore go-to, but sometimes that old adage “you get what you pay for” is true. And thanks to Amazon’s Prime Access deals, you can try out (or stock up on) this cult favorite for less. Hair that looks like a million bucks without spending as much? We’ll take it.

