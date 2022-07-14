Save Up To 35% On Spa-Worthy Skin Care Tools During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Not everyone has the time or money to be going to the spa, but your skin still deserves to be pampered. It all starts with the right skin care and now is the best time to elevate your routine because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here!

We’ve found the best skin care tools to help you feel confident and beautiful in your own skin. And the best part? These customer favorite picks are all up to 35% off!

This 90-second mask treatment has heating, cooling, and pulsation options as well as LED lights to activate the benefits of a single-use mask. Combining these features with a single-use mask allows for deeper penetration of the mask’s benefits like moisturizing and reducing pores.

The settings allow you to get the most out of every ingredient. While the benefits are being absorbed by your skin you can enjoy the soothing massage feature. Don’t worry about cleanup either because this device is waterproof.

This device is a cleansing and firming tool that uses pulsations to thoroughly clean your skin. This specific design is made with sensitive skin in mind and features 16 different cleansing intensity modes to choose from. Say goodbye to any oil, dirt, or dead skin cells lingering around. There is also firming massage mode which works to diminish signs of aging.

This tool will cut down on cleansing time and is way more effective and hygienic than a washcloth or using your hands to wash your face. Your skin will be thankful.

This device is a special design that combines two skin care steps in one. It both works to unclog your pores and infuses your favorite skin care products. Made for all skin types, you can look forward to cleaner and clearer skin. There are two modes: extraction and infuse.

The former is a deep cleanse to help remove those pesky blackheads you can’t seem to get rid of. The latter is to aid in deeper penetration of the active ingredients in the serums and oils in your routine. You can use this device up to three time a week and it may help save a trip to the spa to get a facial.

This cleansing device in gentle enough for you to add it into your daily regimen for cleaner, more supple skin. You have four customizable modes for any clean you need. Not only are you cleansing, this tool also aims to lift, firm and tone problem areas.

The hygienic silicone bristles and brush head are odor-resistant, antibacterial, hypoallergenic and waterproof. Never worry about replacing the brush head, it will stand the test of time to provide you with a deep cleanse for healthier skin.

If you’ve been looking to step up your skin care game these next two products will have you feeling like you’ve given yourself the full treatment. This exfoliation tool mimics an in-office professional microdermabrasion treatment. It pairs spinning disc technology and vacuum suction together so you can get your skin looking fresh and radiant.

You can use this tool weekly to aid in reducing fine lines and wrinkles, blemishes, and enlarged pores. This is a complete set for you to get the skin of your dreams. And what better time to put your skin first than during a sale?

Talk about techy, this device is a facial contouring tool used in the same way estheticians use scooping and kneading methods. It is platinum and waterproof. Imagine treating yourself to a facial massage where the goal is to accentuate your features, getting you looking better than ever. Well, here you are, no spa required.

This device uses microcurrent technology to aid in diminishing puffiness. You can use the tool as often as you desire to get sharper-looking contours and features.