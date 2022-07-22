Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 25% Off MAC on July 22nd￼

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It’s been like Christmas in July with Nordstrom’s anniversary sale, and their beauty deals have not been disappointing. While products from many different brands, like MAC, Charlotte Tilbury and Tarte have specials going on throughout the whole sale, specific brands have special deals for 24 hours only. If you’re a MAC fan like us, enjoy 25% off of MAC products on July 22nd only! We grouped up MAC’s most popular and vibrant items that deserve a special spot in your cart.

MAC is known for their bright and bold colors and their famous MAC lipstick is as bright and bold as it gets! They say it made them famous, and after using it for years, we couldn’t agree more. Available in over 60 colors, the shades range from nudes to pinks to reds to purples! If you’re looking for a bright red, the shades red rock or lady danger. For a fun summer pink, check out Saint Germain, Dallas or angel. If neutral is more your style, the yash, creme d’nude and velvet teddy will be your new best friend! All of these lipsticks start at $19.00 and with that 25% discount on July 22nd, it’s time to stock up!

For a gloss instead of a lipstick, try MAC’s lipglass lip gloss! Available in ten different colors, this lip gloss offers a glass-like finish that gives an extra shine! It can be put on top of a lipstick or worn by itself. MAC says that for a fuller looking lip, focus the product application on the center of your lips. This product is the perfect way to not let those lips go dry!

Onto face products: MAC has a wide plethora of concealers, blushes and foundations that always seem to be customers go to products. Starting with concealers, their MAC studio fix 24 hour liquid concealer offers a medium to full buildable coverage with a matte finish that comes with a wand applicator. This product is easy to use in small crevices and hard to reach spaces on the face! Available in 24 colors, MAC has made sure that there is a perfect shade for everyone! For a different concealer that has a squirt top bottle but is still a medium to full coverage, try their MAC pro longwear concealer. It helps provide seamless coverage on those imperfections like acne scarring, dark spots and dark under eye circles! Available in 15 different shades, this concealer is best applied with a brush. The brush they suggest to use is the 195 concealer brush! Composed of flexible, synthetic fiber, it has a pointed tip that helps fully blend the concealer product. All of MAC’s brushes feature wood handles and nickel-plated brass ferrules.

After concealer, MAC recommends one of their foundation products. For a shine-controlling liquid foundation, MAC studio fix fluid foundation broad spectrum has over 5,000 positive customer reviews and over 30 different shades. While it is usable for all skin types, MAC says it’s ideal for those with oily skin! It provides color that lasts for up to 24 hours and controls oil and shine for up to six hours. Reviewers say it isn’t cakey and that it is resistant to sweat and humidity! The best part? It comes with a broad-spectrum SPF 15. For a more sheer luminous finish, combine the foundation with your moisturizer and your skin will be flawless for hours!

MAC is always on the move to create beauty changing products, and with their pro longwear waterproof liquid foundation, they have done exactly that! With a watertight formula, this foundation can stand the test of water including rain and even tears. MAC says that this foundation’s formula repels moisture from the surface of your face while blending perfectly into your skin. They say it’s best to apply this foundation with a brush and recommend a few different brushes. The 196 slanted flat top foundation brush is used best to reach every contour of the face and the end result is a smooth, buffed out finish. For a smooth and even finish, try their 190 foundation brush that was the winner of Allure magazine’s ‘Best of Beauty’ award for best foundation brush in 2020! Truly, you can’t go wrong with either brush; they are crowd favorites!

If a liquid foundation is not what you’re looking for and a powder foundation is, try MAC’s studio fix powder plus foundation. This one step foundation is perfect for your on the go mornings and offers a medium to full coverage! It comes with a sponge applicator that MAC recommends using for more coverage, but for less coverage, it can be applied with a fluffy brush. The powder’s velvety texture helps instantly reduce the appearance of pores and it is resistant to sweat and humidity.

To finish off your skin routine, MAC has beautiful blushes and highlighters that help elevate every look! Their mineralize skinfinish powder highlighter helps give the skin a radiant finish. Available in three colors including gold deposit, soft and gentle and cheeky bronze, this highlighter helps highlight the high points of your face like the cheek bones and tip of the nose! This product has been dermatologist tested and ophthalmologist tested for safe use. For a slight color on the cheeks, try the powder blush that was designed for ease and consistency. Ranging from a light pink to a soft to a dark raizin, this blush helps give the cheeks a rosey color that looks natural and is great for an everyday look or a night out on the town!

To put the whole face together, MAC’s eye products, including mascara and eyeliners, can’t be missed during their 25% sale! For a pencil eyeliner, try their eye kohl eyeliner pencil. It ranges from white to black and is safe to use on your waterline. For a liquid eyeliner, try the brushstroke liquid eyeliner. This is a water resistant eyeliner that can create thin or thick lines and is completely smudge proof! To top off either eyeliner, MAC’s MACstack mascara adds voluminous length and volume to your lashes! It has a thick bristled brush that can be used on both upper and lower lashes. With over 11,000 positive customer reviews, it may be their most popular product yet!

While all of these MAC products are available at Nordstrom during their anniversary sale, you especially can’t forget about them on July 22nd, 2022 in order to get the 25% discount! Not only can you get the discount on the 22nd, but if you spend $70 on MAC products, they will gift you a cosmetics pouch included with a technakohl eyeliner in graphblack and an eyeshadow in one of five shades. These deals are too good to miss out on. Happy shopping!