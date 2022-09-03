Labor Day Sale: Our Favorite Home Accessories From Overstock To Get Ready For Fall

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

As the weather starts to turn colder, soon we’ll all find ourselves spending even more waking hours indoors. I don’t know about you, but too many hours spent in my living room watching HGTV makes me turn a critical eye to my own home.

That throw pillow looks a little dingy, or that wall a bit too bare. Perhaps things feel a bit drab without the fresh greenery I’ve enjoyed from my patio all summer long.

Whatever the case, fall is the perfect season to give your home a little pick-me-up, and lucrative Labor Day sales are the perfect time to shop for those decor items that can help breathe new life into any space.

To give you a little inspo, we’ve scoured all the amazing sales at the already affordable Overstock.com so you can easily update any room (and on any budget).

Plants can instantly add life to any space, but if you don’t have a green thumb (ahem…me), fear not! Nearly Natural’s agave plant has a surprisingly realistic look that you might accidentally water by mistake. Standing 30 inches high, this lovely plant looks perfect nestled by a side table, entry way, or any space that could use a pop of green.

Whether you’re in need of extra coat storage or not, Roundhill’s 3-Tier Standing Coat Rack is a stylish and functional item that is a great addition to just about any room in your home. Hang aprons and store serving items in your kitchen, or organize purses and hats in your bedroom. Available in espresso, white, and black, this solid wood shelf is easy to assemble and is quite sturdy once complete.

It’s amazing how something as simple as decorative gold cubes can update a shelf, table, or fireplace mantle from drab to fab in an instant. This all-metal 3-cube set from Madison Park Asher features a modern architectural look in a trendy gold and black finish. Add additional height interest by stacking on top of books as pictured, or allow them to shine all on their own.

Add some serious mood light to any living space with this contemporary 2-piece candle sconce set. A warm, flickering flame looks perfect accented with the bronze finish and goldtone circle embellishments. Each solid-metal sconce measures 16 inches tall and includes two glass shades.

Cozy home decor trends such as cottagecore and hygge have been dominating Instagram and Pinterest lately and for good reason. The welcoming styles just beg you to curl up with a good book or movie, and this chunky knit blanket from Donna Sharp is the perfect accent to this aesthetic. Incredibly warm and soft thanks to acrylic yarn, you can choose from rich colors such as indigo, gold, and mauve.

Whether you love real plants or fake, this 2-piece planter set will make your greenery the star of the room. The mid-century modern gold base pairs perfectly with the brush charcoal finish of each planter. The larger planter stands 23.5 inches tall, while its companion measures 17.5 inches tall.

In the words of the Dude, “That rug really tied the room together.” Maybe you’re not a bowling-loving, White Russian-guzzling slacker that lives in a bathrobe, but he was certainly on to something. This lovely distressed rug from Safavieh feels instantly chic but cozy and is both kid- and pet-friendly thanks to its stain-resistant fibers. Plus, it’s available in numerous shades and sizes.

While billed as a fireplace mantel, this rustic solid-wood floating shelf can be used for just about any storage need you have. Stack a set of three on an open kitchen wall for a modern storage solution, add to a home office for a professional zoom background, or mount over your living room couch to display family photographs. And it’s available in a number of lengths and finishes to fit any room.

Functional storage pieces don’t have to be boring, and this 2-piece box set from Cosmopolitan proves just that. The foiled silver-leaf finish adds depth and texture, along with a serious dose of glam. Perfect for keys, jewelry, TV remotes, or just straight decor, add these elegant boxes wherever your need a pop of fun.

Whether you have kids, pets, or a wandering mind, flameless candles sometimes just make more sense than their traditional wax counterparts. Available in grey or gold, this smart 3-piece set features realistic flickering light, a two to eight hour timer, and even the ability to dim or brighten the “flame” to your preference with the included remote.

Looking like it came straight from MOMA, bring a piece of art home for a much more affordable price with this table sculpture from Studio 350. Available in a polished metallic bronze or silver finish, the fluid curves of this modern decor piece is sure to elicit positive reviews from all your house guests.

See you next spring, I’m hibernating all winter long under this ultra plushfaux fur throw from Madison Park. Mimicking the silky feel of mink, this microfiber blanket is available in five lush shades from creamy ivory to inky black. Plus, it’s machine washable, because we all know life happens.

If you’re looking for something a little more festive, thissilk maple leaf wreath certainly fits the bill. Whether hung on your front door, over your fireplace, or as used as a table centerpiece, this simple faux foliage is a versatile decor piece you can rely on season after season.