Score Major Fall Fashion Deals With These Labor Day Sales From Brands Like J.Crew, Kenneth Cole, And More

I don’t know about you, but fall is one of my favorite seasons for fashion. The comfortable boots, the chunky sweaters, the chic scarfs, the general sense of coziest—what’s not to love?

As we start to tuck away our flip-flops and sundresses for the year, now is the perfect time to give your fall wardrobe a little love. Like the feeling of wearing a brand new outfit on the first day of school, adding a new piece to your clothing collection can be just the pick-me-up you’ve been needing.

So take advantage of some of these amazing Labor Day sales from retailers and brands your know and love—you know you want to!

Macy’s Labor Day Sales

Macy’s is known to have everything, from shoes to jackets to bags, and from August 31st to September 5th, their Labor Day sale includes up to 60% off items and an extra 20% off with code LABOR.

One of our most sought-after items is the perfect blazer, and INC International Concepts has crafted quite an impeccable one. Available in over five colors and six different sizes, this menswear-inspired blazer offers an oversized, elegant look that’s perfect for the office or a night out.

If a leather jacket is more the look you’re after this fall, try INC International Concepts faux leather jacket that was curated exclusively for Macy’s. Ranging in sizes extra small to extra extra large, this cinnamon-colored leather is the perfect shade of brown to spice up any look.

For a pair of jeans that would go seamlessly with either jacket, try Gloria Vanderbilt’s classic straight jeans. This high-rise cut is available in six different shades of denim and a variety of sizes that reviewers describe as their perfect pair of jeans!

The jeans pair well with Gloria Vanderbilt’s button-down shirt that can be thrown on for quick errands or dressed up for a fall cocktail hour. Dusty iris plaid, marine navy stripe, and pink parasol are a few colors and styles this shirt is available in, but there are quite a few more to choose from.

JCPenney Labor Day Sales

Another crowd favorite vendor for the huge number of items they offer is JCPenney, and from September 2nd through September 6th, they are offering 10% off for Labor Day with code SUMMER22.

Nothing says fall quite like the perfect denim shirt, and a.n.a.’s denim button-down shirt is one of our favorites. This shirt is 100% cotton, machine washable, and comes in either a medium wash or a black wash.

Worthington’s new long-sleeved cardigan is the perfect accessory to carry around in your bag all fall long. It’s lightweight but offers a bit of warmth when you need it! And it comes in six different colors.

For an open cardigan with a bit more length, try Liz Claiborne’s. This classic knit white-colored cardigan hits just above the knees.

If you’re in need of a blouse to wear under one of these cardigans, try Worthington’s split tie-neck long-sleeve blouse. It comes in different prints including zebra, dotted, black, and gold and ranges from sizes extra small to extra extra large.

Kenneth Cole Labor Day Sales

Kenneth Cole is known for their elegant styles, and from August 29th to September 5th, they are offering 30% off sitewide.

For an easy-to-walk-in block heel, try Kenneth Cole’s Kara suede heeled boot. Ranging in sizes 5-11, this cocoa-colored bootie features a cowboy boot aesthetic with a roomy toe box. It’s the perfect boot to wear to the pumpkin patch with the kids or any fall dinners coming up.

For a boot without a big heel, try their Wind Buckle bootie. The lug sole offers an extra sturdy grip and the black color of the boot makes it super versatile with just about any outfit. Reviewers state it will last you season after season.

Brooks Brothers Labor Day Sales

Brooks Brothers is having its end-of-season sale that features up to 50% off selected items.

One of our favorite items is their Bird’s-Eye Oxford cotton sweatshirt that offers chic comfort perfect for lounging at home or going out and about. Available in light gray, blue, navy, and pink, this sweatshirt features a pullover cowl neck with adjustable drawstrings.

This comfy 100% Lyocell (which is one of the most sustainable fabrics on the market) midi dress would work perfectly paired with a cardigan or edgy leather jacket alike. Ranging in sizes 0 to 16, the earthy olive color is the perfect fall neutral.

J.Crew Labor Day Sales

J.Crew is having a huge savings event for Labor Day with 30% off of your purchase and an extra 50% off sale styles with code LONGWKND.

Their cocoon sweater-blazer may be one of the coziest and comfiest sweaters we’ve found. The material is perfect for those days that feel between seasons and is a wardrobe staple piece that will be in style for years. Available in four different colors.

If a wool sweater is on your list of items to buy this fall, J.Crew has you covered. Their best-selling sweater is made with 100% merino wool and looks perfect with any style of jeans. Not to mention, the ruffle around the neck gives the sweater a dainty yet elegant look. And it’s available in six different colors and nine different sizes.