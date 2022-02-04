Jennifer Aniston’s Anti-Aging Secret Isn’t What You’d Think (It’s Better)

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Jennifer Aniston’s agelessness is bordering on vampire territory. She’s over 50 years old. Yet, the actress still rocks an effortless, youthful glow.

She could pass for someone born in 1993, not someone who starred in a Leprechaun slasher film the same year. So, what gives with Aniston’s timeless looks?

As it turns out, Aniston’s secret is easier to copy than you might think.

Jen’s Fountain Of Youth

On the advice of her doctor, Aniston began adding collagen to her daily routine in 2016. She started with Vital Protein’s Original Collagen Peptides Powder. Six years later, Aniston is now the brand’s Chief Creative Officer.

So, what made her love this product so much that she started working for it? The secret’s in the science.

It isn’t just a cosmetic buzzword; collagen is everywhere. This natural protein is in the skin, bones, ligaments, tendons, organs, and blood vessels. Collagen provides elasticity and strength to the body.

Collagen production slows as we age. As a result, our bodies grow more rigid, our bones become brittle, and our joints start to hurt. Collagen breaks down in the skin and also causes wrinkles, dryness, and sagging.

Thus, taking a collagen supplement reverses these effects. The body maintains its flexibility, and the bones and joints stay strong. Additionally, the skin starts to look and feel better.

After starting her collagen regimen, Aniston told Vogue, “my joints, my nails, my hair, my skin–everything just started to improve.”

How To Use Her Hack Yourself

You can enjoy the same benefits as Aniston without spending a fortune. You also don’t need to deal with sketchy distributors or specialist visits. This anti-aging hack is as simple as drinking a cup of coffee.

Aniston’s favorite collagen supplement is Vital Protein’s Original Collagen Peptides Powder. The flavorless powder contains collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. This powerhouse mix is also available in protein bars, tasty flavors, and even coffee creamer. All products are paleo-friendly and gluten- and dairy-free.

The collagen powder is soluble in hot or cold liquid, making the drink possibilities virtually endless. Aniston puts her collagen powder in her daily hazelnut latte and her spinach and matcha smoothies.

You’d be hard-pressed to find an easier solution for aging bones, joints, and skin. There’s no workout to fit into your already crammed schedule. Nor do you have to worry about expensive creams, masks, or peels.

Moreover, you were going to have that cup of coffee in the morning anyway. So, why not make that coffee work for you? If Jennifer Aniston is any indication, this collagen powder is worth its weight in gold.

