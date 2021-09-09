Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed Her Favorite Morning Smoothie Recipe

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

For most people, having a hot, freshly brewed latte first thing in the morning is the norm. Yet, for Jennifer Aniston, kickstarting the morning means setting the coffee aside and reaching for some revitilizing superfood instead.

Jennifer recently jumped on Instagram to share her favorite supercharged morning smoothie, and the secret ingredient quickly caught our attention.

Jennifer Aniston’s Signature Collagen-Infused Smoothie

As Vital Protein’s chief creative officer, Aniston has a knack for combining wellness and incredible taste. In her recent Instagram video, Aniston effortlessly blends away as she introduces her viewers to her dream-worthy collagen-infused smoothie, jam-packed with vital proteins.

To begin, Aniston adds a cup of chocolate almond milk to her high-speed blender, akin to a Vitamix. Next, she adds two scoops of Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Peptides, pitted cherries, and chopped frozen bananas. Aniston also adds a powdered “antioxidant” to her smoothie. However, she doesn’t reveal its name to her viewers. However, antioxidants like Amazing Grass Greens Blend could be similar.

Rather than relying on high-calorie sugars for sweetness, Aniston uses stevia drops to complement her nutrient-rich ingredients. Finally, she adds some crushed ice to create the smooth, thick, and rich consistency of a decadent chocolate smoothie.

Despite being on the sidelines for this Instagram video, the Friends alum mentioned the following ingredients to be essential to this supercharged smoothie: ⁣

Spinach ⁣⁣

Pinch of cinnamon ⁣⁣

Matcha powder ⁣⁣

Spoonful of almond butter ⁣⁣

Consider Jennifer’s go-to smoothie for radiant, youthful skin–it’s a healthy alternative to that drive-through brew! Check out these suggestions for collagen powder additions!

Best Collagen Powders For Your Morning Smoothie

Long regarded as the fountain of youth, collagen peptides can enhance skin complexion and skin elasticity. Jennifer proves collagen peptides and superfoods are a match made in heaven for ageless beauty.

Start incorporating a collagen supplement into your morning regimen today. Here are some of our top recommendations for the best collagen supplements to keeping healthy, glowing skin.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder amazon.com Check Price Vital Proteins is Jennifer Aniston's go-to pick for collagen peptides featured in her signature collagen-infused morning smoothie. Furthermore, this best-selling collagen peptide is Amazon's best-selling blend with over 95,900 five-star reviews! This product contains Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, which promote healthy skin, immune system support, and collagen production.