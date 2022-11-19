When You’re Gifting To Impress, These Presents Will Be Sure to Wind Up On Her Socials

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

They say it’s better to give than receive, and it’s true that giving feels pretty good when you find the perfect item your loved one can’t wait to show off.

That’s exactly what we’ve curated here: gifts that are sure to make your giftee run to their family, BFF, or Instagram to share her excitement.

Whether you’re looking for something beautiful but practical like a merino wool beanie or something extra luxe like a pearl necklace or some of the fanciest skincare out there, we have you covered. Any of these lovely gifts will be sure to have your recipient taking to the streets (or the internet) to flaunt her goods.

Receiving a bouquet of fresh flowers at home or at work is always sure to elicit swoons of envy from coworkers and Instagram followers alike. And with a subscription to Bloomsy Box, you can recreate that experience every month. Bloomsy Box focuses on carefully curating bouquets with the freshest blooms of the season. The result is a unique bundle of flowers that not only last longer than the competition but will keep her anticipating the next delivery.

Sure, a spa gift certificate is nice one-time gift that will leave her with glowy skin she will love to show off. But what if you were able to gift her a tool to recreate professional skin care results at home? Luckily for you, the UFO 2 from Swedish self-care brand FOREO can do just that. This clinically-tested device delivers five high-quality facial treatments in one: thermo-therapy, cryo-therapy, LED light therapy, T-Sonic pulsations, and moisture renewal. As one Suggest editor noted, “My face felt and looked lifted, and my skin was super soft. My makeup went on beautifully afterward.”

Soft, glowing skin doesn’t stop at our necks—our whole body deserves hydrating love, especially with winter weather drying out our skin. That’s why we love Attn: Grace’s Daily Renew body oil. This antioxidant-rich formula features skincare heroes including hemp and jojoba oil that absorb quickly, delivering luxurious nourishment and over time, can improve the skin’s overall radiance and resiliency. Our lifestyle managing editor is in love with the subtle but lovely scent and the smooth, silky finish.

It’s hard to go wrong with a classic scarf and beanie bundle, especially one that features 100% Italian spun Merino wool like this luxurious set from Unbound Merino. Beyond feeling incredible against the skin, the high-quality wool is moisture-wicking and naturally antibacterial so she’ll feel as good as she looks. Choose from classic color combinations, like birch and navy blue, which will seamlessly blend with her existing winter wardrobe.

When it comes to luxury skincare that delivers unbelievable results, it’s hard to beat the cult-classic Augustinus Bader. Just displaying the bottle on her vanity or a carefully snapped photo for her socials will surely get her friends talking. Give the gift of revolutionary skincare with the brand’s two most-talked-about products, The Cream and The Rich Cream. The former is more lightweight, perfect for warmer days, while the latter is luxuriously rich, perfect for protecting skin from harsher cold weather.

Communication starts with the eyes, some even say they are the windows to the soul. So you know her friends will notice when she bats her long lashes and full brows. Questions are sure to abound, like “What mascara do you use?!” or “Did you get your brows micro-bladed??” It’s up to her whether she’ll share her secret, because with Grande Cosmetic’s First Class Beauty Lash & Brow set, you’ll give her the tools to naturally grow longer, thicker brows and lashes, all nicely packaged in a ready-to-gift box.

Sunglasses are a statement-making piece that will solidify any look. We love the classic style of these tortoise frame shades that are the perfect mix of vintage and modern. We love even more the quality of Oscar Deen, a brand that uses Italian Mazzucchelli acetate and organic plastic to craft each pair of luxury shades. The final product is nestled in a recycled, composite leather case hand-made in London. She’ll be proud to show off the quality and care for the environment that went into making these sunnies every time she pulls them out of her purse.

You know the way she comes home from the salon, flipping her locks and playfully asking, “Notice anything new?” Well, you can help her have that kind of swoon-worthy hair every day with this color-protecting shampoo, conditioner, and gloss gift set that features the same high-quality products that are a go-to for the pros. The real star of the kit is the best-selling high-shine gloss treatment that not only helps to strengthen each strand, but also serves to protect the vibrancy of color-treated hair. If she loves getting her hair colored, this luxury haircare set is a must.

The power of a good perfume is never lost on women, and this highly-rated Good Fortune perfume gift set from the luxury brand Viktor & Rolf delivers just that. The warm floral scent features notes of jasmine, bourbon, and vanilla that are both bright and rich. The long-lasting scent is a mega compliment driver, and will likely become her new signature fragrance.

Whether the woman in your life loves designer labels or not, this best-selling bag from Tory Burch is something she will love to show off every day. The rich pebbled leather crossbody features an embossed logo and two zippered compartments to stash all her essentials. Perfect for everything from daily errands to a night out on the town, she is sure to love this versatile, quality bag.

Nothing makes a statement quite the way pearls do. The timeless gemstone is an easy way to class up any outfit without being too flashy. Mignon Faget knows a thing or two about sourcing quality freshwater pearls, which they use to create this showstopping necklace that features a bronze, sterling silver, or 14k gold jasmine flower design. Worn as a long strand or doubled for a layered look, she will get her fair share of oo’s and ah’s with this beauty on her neck.

Speaking of classic luxuries, you can’t go wrong gifting a cashmere sweater. We particularly love this mock-neck style from Anthropologie that offers a flattering boxy cut that can be worn loose or tucked into jeans or a leather skirt for a slightly more fitted look. Available in a number of colors from a timeless honey brown to a bold citron yellow, she’ll look effortlessly chic wearing this fashion staple.

When it comes to the quality craftsmanship of a Le Creuset dutch oven, it is a get-what-you-pay-for kitchen tool. True foodies know this versatile pot helps create impeccable meals thanks to its enameled cast iron construction that is both an excellent conductor of heat and naturally nonstick. Plus, she’ll love to serve and display this beautiful dutch oven thanks to the multitude of beautiful enamel color options, including the new Rhone shade that Le Creuset bills as “lavishly rich.”

Every woman needs at least one pair of statement making boots, and we love this stylish, high-quality option from our go-to boot brand Frye. Made from vegetable-tanned embossed leather, these bold snake-print boots are surprisingly versatile thanks to their neutral tones. With the perfect hint of Western flair, the elastic sides and walkable heels make these stunning boots as comfortable as they are stylish.

While the shape, size, and construction of a wine glass may seem purely a matter of aesthetics, true wine aficionados know that the right wine glass can enhance the aroma and flavor of the wine being served. Known to many in the wine community as one of the best glasses on the market, Riedel carefully crafts each of its crystal wine glasses with a specific varietal in mind to ensure every bottle is enjoyed to its fullest potential. She’ll love to impress at her next dinner party with these gorgeous pinot noir wine glasses that are perfect for light-bodied reds with high acidity and moderate tannins.