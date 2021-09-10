Make A Fresh Egg Sandwich In Just A Minute With This Handy Tool

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Few of us have the time to prepare something as fancy as an egg sandwich during the morning rush. After all, weekday mornings are stressful enough.

“I’d love to babysit an egg while it fries on the stovetop and then wash the dishes before work,” said no one ever. Rather, we resort to mediocre breakfasts and drive-throughs, leaving us with a lighter wallet at the end of the month.

There is hope, though, for those of us who are tired of the boring AF breakfasts during the work week. No, we’re not talking about Pinterest make-ahead breakfasts that force you into a grueling evening recipe workout. Rather, we’ll be chatting about Chef Buddy.

Chef Buddy is a microwave egg maker that helps you make fresh egg sandwiches worth getting out of bed for in the morning.

Chef Buddy: The Best Microwave Egg Maker

We understand what you’re thinking; a plastic microwave egg maker hardly seems innovative. It might sound like a small thing, but we can vouch that this little guy takes all the work out of those iconic make-ahead egg muffins usually baked in the oven.

Rather than dirtying countless dishes in your kitchen to make a handful of frozen egg muffins, make an instant serving of fresh eggs in the easy to clean Chef Buddy. Also, Chef Buddy’s fresh eggs will have a better taste and consistency since they won’t have a soggy texture like many reheated frozen eggs do.

Furthermore, with Chef Buddy eggs, you’ll get an egg that’s the right shape to fit any toasted English muffin. Thankfully, no oddly misshapen egg patties can be found here.

How To Use Chef Buddy

Prepare your Chef Buddy by coating the bottom with butter or cooking spray before making a delicious egg sandwich. Next, crack an egg or two into the white side of the Chef Buddy, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Keep the eggs from splattering by piercing the yolks. If you wish, you may also add other add-ins such as sausage, bacon, ham, cheese, or chopped vegetables. One egg should be cooked for 45 seconds and two eggs for 60 seconds. Microwave times and power settings may vary.

Our Take On Chef Buddy

Bottom line, the mighty Chef Buddy is an inexpensive kitchen tool that will end all of your breakfast woes. In less than a minute, you can create a tasty breakfast sandwich with this microwave egg maker. Besides preparing breakfast quickly, cleaning up is even faster! Chef Buddy is top rack dishwasher safe.