Shop The Best Amazon Prime Day Sales On Home Decor, Furniture, Appliances, And More

Prime Day is here which means it’s time to get a head start on all those household items you’ve been eyeing for months. Whether you’ve recently moved or are looking to update your existing space, we found the best sales on everything home–appliances, furniture, decor, houseware, and more. Not to mention, everything included is Prime eligible. Let the savings begin!

Nothing is as modifiable as this GooBloo woven blanket basket. With its neutral colors of cream and brown, it goes great with all decor styles (yes, even those bright and bold removable wallpapers!). Not to mention, it’s 100% natural hand woven and has handles for easy transportation from room to room. With dimensions of 17 x 17 inches, it can store blankets, shoes, and even a mound full of dog toys. Don’t let this one slip by!

If woven baskets aren’t on the organizing shopping list, try out this two-tier organizer from madesmart. Made of BPA-free plastic, it comes with two removable storage baskets and two moveable dividers to ensure that any and every product can be made to fit. Not only is it perfect under the bathroom sink to free up valuable counter space, it can also be used to store soup cans in the pantry, art supplies in the toy room, and even those pesky office supplies that seem to always clutter the desk.

When it comes to home appliances, the talk of the town seems to revolve around air purifiers nowadays. This BLUEAIR air purifier covers up to 2,640 square feet of space, which more than justifies the price tag. It removes 99.7% of dust, pet dander, and smoke from the air and removes 99.99% of pollen. Its dual filtration system quickly cleans up the surrounding air and is described as one of the quietest air purifiers out there. Say goodbye to dirty, pollen filled air and hello to clean breathing.

If you’re looking for something a little more compact, this Clair air purifier is great for smaller spaces. It removes 99.97% of all pollutants and is equipped with a H13 True HEPA filter for max performance. Plus, the sleep mode ensures it’s whisper quiet, making it the perfect addition to any bedroom. Move fast, this amazing deal won’t last for long!

If you’re looking for an easy to use espresso maker, the Bialetti Moka Express is it. It’s a stovetop espresso maker that makes two ounces of coffee (an espresso cup full) in less than five minutes! Made in Italy, and with over 19,000 positive Amazon reviews, it comes in a variety of sizes including one cup, six cup, nine cup, and 12 cup pots. Grab the taste of Sicily directly from your kitchen!

If espresso isn’t your favorite type of coffee, this one or two quart cold brew coffee maker may be it! Made by Takeya with BPA-free plastic, any coffee grounds can be used to make a strong cup of joe. Not to mention, this may be the easiest way to make coffee ever. Simply fill the mesh coffee filter with your grounds of choice, add water to the bottle, and store in your fridge for a minimum of 24 hours and voila! A fresh, ice cold cup of cold brew is awaiting you.

Espresso and cold brew are great, but they aren’t up everyone’s alley. This Keurig duo coffee maker can make a single serve cup or a 12 cup pot in no time. Easily fill a mug or remove the base to accommodate an 8 inch travel mug for when you need a cup, fast. The duo system helps cut down on waste and is perfect for those who need flexibility (and the ability to quickly entertain guests)!

When it comes to outdoor furniture, investing in quality will ensure you have pieces you love that last season after season. And you can’t go wrong with this Best Choice Products five piece outdoor set. It is built with stylish wicker and a sturdy steel frame that is rust resistant and can easily weather the elements. The plush navy cushions are also weather-resistant and feature machine washable covers for added convenience. Best part yet, it is modular seating so you can customize the pieces to perfectly fit your space.

Perfect for indoor or out, this SooHoo Scandinavian woven leather chair is a great accent piece. Its intricately woven faux leather seat and backrest gives it the perfect modern yet vintage look that compliments any living room or sunroom. The solid oak frame and wide seat is both sturdy and oh so comfortable. With four different wood and leather color combinations to choose from, this quality chair can easily fit into any decor.