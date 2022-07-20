Get Up To 33% Off Select Hair Tools And Haircare On July 21st During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Each year the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale gives us the excuse we’ve been waiting for to snag all the products we’ve been wanting to try. Only July 21st you can save up to 33% on best-selling brands including Aveda, Cuvee, Sisley Paris, and more! Bring your hair to the next level with these must-have hair tools and products.

Aveda

This tonic is made of 96% natural ingredients that work together to thicken your hair. Each botanical has the sole purpose of giving you the thicker, fuller look you desire. The scent is Aveda’s signature that includes organic rosemary, geranium, and cinnamon for a light floral, yet earthy scent.

This tonic is made in the USA and is cruelty-, paraben-, mineral oil-, petrolatum-, formaldehyde-, synthetic fragrance-, and animal ingredient-free. You can look forward to fuller, voluminous locks that make you feel and look great.

If you have hair that need a little TLC, this is the conditioner for you. Although designed for all hair types, this conditioner aims to repair and strengthen damaged hair with quinoa protein.

This conditioner doesn’t just detangle and soften your hair, it fights four types of damage. The first is environmental pollutants, as well as chemical damage such as color treated hair. Next is heat damage from styling up to 450 degrees. And last but not least, the physical damage like split ends and breakage. Your hair will be healed and protected from future damage. And to complete your set, here is the shampoo to match so you can reap the full benefits of the pair.

Do you have fine-to-medium hair? This styling foam is the perfect addition to your hair care routine. You can achieve volume and shine with this liquid-to-foam product. You won’t have to worry about any buildup ruining your look.

You can use this paraben-, phthalate-, sulfate-,

cruelty-free product alone, just with your fingers. You can also use a blow dryer and brush to get the soft volume you seek.

Aquis

This double-layer hair wrap towel is said to cut drying time in half by drawing the water away from the hair quicker. The inner layer pulls the water, while the outer layer is made of silky charmeuse to reduce your frizzy bed head if you choose to wear the wrap while you sleep.

Not only will your hair dry more quickly, but you can rest assured knowing you’ll wake up confident in your locks. Oh and this wonder wrap is machine washable and you can throw it in the dryer too.

Cuvee

Trying to find a way to be more eco-friendly with your bath products? Or maybe need a product you can take on trips with no extra hassle? Here is a shampoo that starts out as a balm and, once water is added, bam! Shampoo! And not just regular shampoo.

This balm-to-lather formula takes the day away including any products or buildup and leaves your hair soft, protected, and healthy. You can take this product anywhere without worrying about it spilling in your bags. Plus your hair is still being pampered and strengthened. If you’re looking to have the complete duo, here is the conditioner as well!

Your hair deserves some love. No matter what hair type you have, it’s time for some pampering. This hair masque provides deep conditioning and restorative care to bring dry, damaged, and chemically treated hair back to life.

Your hair will be replenished as the ceramides, extracts, and proteins encourage hair growth, health, and strength. Not to mention it contains the brand’s exclusive champagne infusion. Give your hair the treatment it deserves with this luscious masque.

Boost your routine with this scalp treatment. Sometimes you need more than just shampoo to get rid of the stuff weighing down your locks. When you need a deeper clean, this is the product for you. Combined with your shampoo you can take away any dirt, sweat, or products lingering from the day.

Your hair will feel soft and content after this scrub works its magic. It will also add volume so you can leave the shower feeling cleaner and more beautiful than ever.



Sisley Paris

It’s summer and that means there are some serious irritants and pollutants that can be very harmful to your hair. It’s time to stop spraying sunscreen on our hair or just leaving it to the elements. This hair treatments forms a protective film that blocks these negative elements, particularly the effects from the sun and water.

The treatment is lightweight and scented with lovely woody notes of verbena, lemon, peach blossom and amber. You can smell fantastic and look fantastic, while being protected from the UVA and UVB rays of the sun. Plus you’re protected even if your hair is colored.

To add to your collection (or to start it) here’s a large-sized round brush that has has no trouble tackling wild, curly hair to straighten or even give shape to straight, stubborn hair. The bristles aid in quick drying, while keeping the frizz away, leaving you with perfectly done hair looking soft and supple.

If you have fine, short-to-medium-length hair, or bangs the medium sized brush would be best suited for you. Take charge of your volume, shape, and tame your mane with no stress or pain.