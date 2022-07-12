These Name-Brand Fashion And Accessories Amazon Prime Deals Can’t Be Missed

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Amazon’s biggest sale of the year starts today and we’re ecstatic! During Amazon Prime Day 2022, which takes place Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13, shoppers can expect to save big‌ ‌on‌ ‌popular‌ ‌items‌ ‌from‌ ‌well-known‌ ‌retailers‌ ‌and‌ ‌small‌ ‌businesses‌ ‌alike.

We found some ‌jaw-dropping Amazon Prime Day deals on name-brand fashion and accessories you won’t want to miss! Among the deals we’ve rounded up are from Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Levis, and Ray-Ban, to name a few.

To take advantage of the best Prime Day fashion and accessory deals, you’ll need to be a Prime member. Get access and start saving now!

Don’t let this eye-catching two-tone beauty slip away! ‌Designed with high-quality saffiano leather, the Kate Spade Satchel is scratch-resistant, durable,‌ ‌and‌ ‌easy‌ ‌to‌ ‌clean.

Moreover, its adjustable shoulder strap allows it to be worn crossbody‌ ‌or‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌shoulder. ‌And, you’ll also have plenty of space to carry all you need, with spacious interior and ‌exterior‌ ‌front‌ pockets.

The oversized blazer is one of the season’s hottest trends, adding style to even the simplest outfits. ‌Reviews have hailed The Drop Long Blazer as a favorite because of its true size, relaxed fit, and high-quality feel.

Save on ultra-stylish Ray-Ban shades this summer. ‌These unisex Ray-Ban Erika polarized sunglasses feature oversized round lenses coated with 100% UV protection to safeguard your eyes. For a comfortable fit, they also feature the beloved keyhole bridge.

With its rose gold dial, rose gold stainless steel bracelet, and gorgeous gemstone detail, the Michael Kors Parker Watch makes a stunning addition‌ ‌to‌ ‌any‌ ‌outfit. ‌Don’t miss out on this low price to add a touch of glamour and sophistication to your wardrobe.

Snag some new ’70s-style kicks from Adidas. ‌These Grand Court sneakers feature a vintage-look-meets-modern-vibe inspired by beloved styles from the past. The mid-sole has Cloudfoam for step-in comfort and superior cushioning.

Your search for the perfect jean jacket is over. Dubbed the perfect jean jacket by reviewers on Amazon, it makes sense to add it to your cart now, before the price goes back up. ‌Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket’s perfect fit and versatility make it ideal‌ ‌for‌ ‌layering‌ ‌up‌ ‌any‌ ‌look.

Matte and buttery-soft, these durable leggings have been compared to Lululemon. ‌Alo leggings are perfect for yoga or just running errands. They are super comfortable and wash well. Reviewers say these run small, so size up when ordering.

Reviewers have called‌ ‌the‌ ‌Floerns‌ ‌Satin‌ ‌Rolled‌-Sleeve‌ ‌Blouse‌ ‌the‌ ‌perfect‌ ‌work‌ ‌shirt. The round neck, short sleeves, and batwing sleeve of this timeless blouse make it a wardrobe must-have. Take advantage of the sale and grab one in every color. Make note, though, that reviewers suggest ordering one size up.

Featuring a simple yet elegant design with stunning crystals lining the entire length, the Swarovski Tennis Bracelet is a classic, timeless piece of jewelry. ‌It makes an ideal ‌gift‌ ‌and‌ ‌can be worn for‌ ‌formal‌ ‌occasions.

Don’t miss out on this summer’s braided sandal trend! ‌Kenley Sandals from Steve Madden feature a thick braided band for an effortlessly chic look that goes with just about everything. ‌Add these chunky woven-leather sandals to your cart and hit buy, because they won’t last long.

Listed as the top-selling skirt on Amazon, the Sheln Asymmetrical Maxi Skirt should be a wardrobe staple. ‌As reviewers have noted, this skirt fits true to size, flatters all body types, has a perfect amount of stretch, and enhances curves to perfection.

It’s no wonder that Levi’s 311 Shaping Jeans are so popular with reviewers; they fit like a glove, sculpt their bodies, making their legs appear longer and their butts look awesome. These miracle jeans also have a tummy-slimming panel that eliminates muffin tops.

Calvin Klein’s Invisibles Seamless Bralette pullover design is lightweight and soothing. While the seamless detail is clasp- and hook-free, it does an excellent job at offering lightly lined comfortable coverage.

Wearers have the option of removing the pads. ‌Despite this, reviewers say the pads give you shape under T-shirts rather than making you appear shapeless as you would with traditional sports bras.

The Drop Avalon Tote Bag is the perfect interpretation of the iconic Japanese knot bag for less. The quirky minimalist design features a small open tote with a twist and asymmetrical‌ ‌handles. Don’t miss out on the chance to receive a lot of compliments when you carry this showstopper out on the town.

Reviewers‌ ‌are loving the plus-size Florens‌ ‌Sheer‌ ‌Floral‌ ‌Lace‌ ‌Baseball ‌Jacket. ‌The‌ ‌sheer intricate floral design on the jacket makes it a‌ ‌statement‌ ‌piece. ‌In light of the fabric’s lack of elasticity, reviewers suggest ordering two sizes larger.

This lightweight kimono cardigan from SweatyRocks is one you will want to live in all summer long. ‌In addition to being the perfect cover-up for relaxing days at the beach, it’s also great for pairing with shorts and a tank top. ‌Luxurious, vibrant, and unique, reviewers say it is hard to pick just one—there are several print options—but they do note that it runs slightly on the large‌r ‌side.