Shop The Best Looks for Fall During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom has the best deals for every season, and even though we’re in the thick of that July heat, we can’t help but start planning our fall wardrobe. With the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale coming up quick, we scored the best finds for all of your essential fall wardrobe pieces.

Make sure to add your favorites to your wish list ASAP because these looks will sell out fast! The sale showcases so many fall wardrobe pieces we know you won’t want to miss out on.

For starters, let’s talk tops. This organic cotton blend crewneck sweater by Treasure & Bond has a loose fit and can be worn beautifully with jeans, a skirt or even shorts. The only color this particular sweater comes in is black. Not only will you be stylish, but by buying from Treasure & Bond, Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth. What a win-win!

If you’re looking to hop on the shacket trend, check out Good American’s oversized fleece shirt jacket. It comes in three colors including a hunter green, summer sand (beige), and burnt caramel. Good American has a plethora of sizes starting at extra small and ending with 5XL. This piece is perfect for layering on those fall days that change temperature every twenty minutes, and on the plus side, it can be used as a jacket or a shirt. So versatile!

For an undergarment to wear under the shirt jacket, Halogen’s absolute camisole is the perfect fit. It has thin, adjustable straps and a scooped neckline making it so easy to layer. It comes in four colors including burgundy fig, black, white and purple heaven.

If you’re wanting a tank top with thicker straps and more top coverage, check out Halogen’s raw edge tank. Not only can this tank be used for layering, but it’s a piece that can be transitioned from day to night in an instant! It comes in five colors including pink rosebud, pink pebbles print, ivory cloud, black and black and ivory leopard. Halogen sure knows what they’re doing when it comes to tank tops!

Basic t-shirts are a closet staple and Caslon’s lightweight v-neck t-shirt is as stylish as it is comfortable. It comes in fifteen different colors and the price is almost too good to be true! Reviewers say this shirt is long enough to be tucked in and it isn’t skin tight so it has a very comfortable wear. Sizes range from XXS to XXL.

Zadig & Voltaire’s Je T’aime graphic t-shirt has the simplistic ease of a t-shirt with a little extra flare. Colors include rose, gray and navy. This item is made in Portugal and can be worn in any and every season. What better way to spread the love!

Moving on to bottom wear, Zella’s live in pocket joggers are the perfect loungewear and workout wear! They’re very lightweight and available in three colors including green, navy and black. With over 1,300 reviews, buyers are saying that they never want to take them off!

If you’re looking for leggings instead of joggers, try out Zella’s live in high waist leggings. They have a no slip waistband and sculpt every body perfectly! They are designed with moisture wicking fabric to ensure they keep their structure for any intense workout class or just a leisurely walk. Anything by Zella needs to be in your cart ASAP!

A staple in everyone’s fall wardrobe are jeans, and the ribcage ripped ankle straight leg jeans by Levi’s do not disappoint! These waist defining jeans can be paired with a blazer for a dressed up look or with a tank top for a night out.

If you’re looking for a pair of Levi’s without any rips and in a similar style, check out their high waist crop straight leg jeans. They are a lighter wash that hug the hips to really level up everyone’s curves! A pair of Levi’s jeans are a must have for this fall!

To elevate your work style, the stretch knit trousers by NYDJ create an effortless yet classy look. Available in both black and navy, these trousers are built to slim from within and are available in both petite and regular sizes! This is yet another pair of pants that can be dressed up for a business casual look or dressed down for a quaint fall dinner outdoors.

If trousers aren’t in your fall style but colorful jeans are, give the Sheri side slit slim ankle jeans by NYDJ a try. Available in a Parisian blue, pink peony, and Marison carnation, these jeans are sure to get everyone’s attention. Bright summer colors can still be worn in the fall too!

To round off an overall autumn look, we found a few shoes that are too good to pass up! For a relaxed shoe that can be used as an indoor or outdoor slipper, UGG’s genuine shearling slippers are the best. This suede and shearling slipper comes in six different colors, including a bright red and a vibrant navy. Whenever that fall weather turns crisp outdoors, your feet will be thanking you!

For a stunning mule, Steve Madden’s Fleur pointed toe mule has both style and sophistication. The black plaid color is sure to have your coworker’s heads turning, but any of the other five colors are just as gorgeous! The pointed mule shoe is topped with a chunky chain and reviewers say they are a closet must-have.

When the weather turns from hot and dry to cold and wet, water resistant shoes are a must. Caslon’s Miller water resistant Chelsea boot does the job of keeping your feet dry and happy and your style on point! Available in beige, green moss, ivory, burgundy and black, this boot is perfect for a hike in the woods or a stroll in the city.