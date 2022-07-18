Grab Your Estee Lauder Favorites Up 25% Off Today Only During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It is no secret how beloved Estee Lauder is. The incredible line of skin care, perfume, and makeup is consistent and well-known. This year for one day during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale you can look forward to getting 25% off your Estee Lauder favorites. If you’re not yet devoted to the brand, this is the time to take advantage. Try something new and get a steal!

This night time repair serum aims to decrease signs of aging. Made for all skin types, the deep penetrating ingredients work to reduce the effects of environmental stressors. You can look forward to a plumping, soothing effect before you tuck in for the night.

Elevate your nighttime routine with eight hours of antioxidant power and 72 hours of hydration. With over 19.5k reviews, this serum knows how to treat your skin right.

A staple in any makeup routine, foundation needs to be reliable and comfortable. This 24-hour-wear foundation offers buildable medium-to-full coverage and leaves your skin looking even with a matte finish.

This long-lasting foundation is transfer resistant, waterproof and helps control oil all day. Your skin will look beautifully natural and it will feel as though you have nothing on your skin. You can hide any imperfections while staying confident in how well your makeup will hold throughout the day.



This may already be a permanent part of your skin care routine, but if not, you’re missing out. This moisturizer strengthens your skin against aging, preventatively and actively.

Start your days with a dose of 24 hour hydration and SPF 15 for protection. This creme is both dermatologist tested and noncomedogenic. Your skin will feel soothed and ready for whatever the day brings you.

Have you ever wanted to have a signature scent? Or at least one scent that becomes your tried and true? This might just be the one you’ve been looking for. With layers of florals and musk you’ll stand out while not being loud in a crowd.

The top notes are delicate magnolia leaves and coconut water. Coming next is floral muguet, rose centifolia absolute. Rounding out the depth of this stunning scent is ambrox, benzoin, praline, Australian sandalwood, musk. This is the perfume that will match your inner glow and warmth.

Serums can be confusing. There are a lot of them to choose from and they often don’t explain their true purpose for your skin. The goal of this ultra-hydrating serum is to bring your true radiant and even-toned skin to the surface. No matter your skin type or tone you can look forward to the benefits of this vitamin C serum treatment.

Say goodbye to dull skin and future dark spots. Hello radiance and glow. The formula is light and blends perfectly into the skin to start working immediately. It is also oil-free, dermatologist tested, and nonacnegenic.

Another serum to add to your skin care regime is this lifting and firming serum. The whole goal is to leave your skin looking younger, replenished, and reduce any signs of premature aging.

The serum works with your natural facial contours to smooth and define. The breakthrough ingredients aid in building your collagen to bring out a refreshed and soothed complexion.

Every woman needs a lipstick she can count on that she takes with her everywhere she goes.

This creme finish lipstick is the final touch to any look. It seals in moisture so your lips stay hydrated throughout the day. The color will stay for up to six hours. It is like a lip balm-lipstick combo so you can feel confident and comfortable.

Another staple in your beauty regime, concealer needs coverage and to last without drying out your skin. This nourishing concealer is made to be easy to blend, working with you to conceal any uneven tone, dark circles, or redness you may have. The botanical extracts create a concealer that doesn’t crease and can last 12 hours.

One thing people don’t often realize is concealer can also be used as a contour and highlighting product. Take advantage of this sale to experience all of the possible benefits of this product.