The Stars’ $5 Secret To Fight Cellulite And Ingrown Hairs

Cellulite and ingrown hairs are a part of life, albeit, an annoying part. Although somewhat hard to believe, even celebrities and supermodels have normal human body blemishes and (gasp!) hair. However, typically, celebrities are privy to certain beauty and spa treatments, and regular folks are left in the dark. Enter, Gwyneth Paltrow, who spilled the beans about this beauty secret in 2016.

Celebrities that subscribe to a more holistic view of health and beauty, like Gwyneth Paltrow, have actually been sharing the benefits of dry brushing for years. In an interview with Redbook Paltrow stated, “It’s an amazing way to exfoliate your body. You take the dry brush and, starting at your feet and working up, sweep it all over your body in light, firm strokes, always brushing toward your heart. It’s fantastic for circulation and it helps smooth cellulite. I do it every night before I get in the bath.”

What Is Dry Brushing?

(triocean/Shutterstock.com)

Dry brushing is just what it sounds like. Using a firm-bristled brush, brush the skin in a circular motion to help exfoliate the skin and improve circulation. When choosing a brush with bristles that are coarser, use more gentle pressure, especially on sensitive skin. But, choosing a brush is of course the first step.

A brush like EcoTools Dry Brush is perfect for trying out the skin-care routine. At under $5, you can try it but not be out an exorbitant amount of money if it’s just not your thing. The brush is designed for dry skin, is 100% vegan, and is cruelty-free.

What Are The Benefits Of Dry Brushing?

Some of the benefits that advocates of dry brushing claim almost sound too good to be true. Some claims include that dry brushing can improve the look of cellulite, improve lymphatic function, and tone and stimulate muscles.

While there isn’t research to support all of these claims, the look of cellulite may improve because of increased blood circulation. According to Cleveland Clinic doctor Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, some of the claims are true, but not all of them.

“It’s likely that what people interpret as cellulite reduction is really just a temporary plumping up of the skin from increased blood circulation,” Dr. Khetarpal says. However, she stated, “Dry brushing unclogs pores in the exfoliation process. It also helps detoxify your skin by increasing blood circulation and promoting lymph flow/drainage.” Exfoliation, which help fight ingrown hairs, and detoxifying are definitely great reasons to give dry brushing a try!

Our Top Picks For Dry Brushes

Best Reach Metene Double Sided Dry Brush amazon.com $9.99 Buy Now This dual-side brush is perfect either pre-soak to exfoliate with the stiffer bristles, or to cleanse with the soft bristles. Plus, the long easy-grip handle makes reaching every spot on your body a breeze.

Most Comfortable MainBasics Body Brush amazon.com $5.94 Buy Now Thanks to soft rubber massagers, this brush feels as great as it works. The large surface area also helps to exfoliate the whole body even faster.