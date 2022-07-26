Don’t Miss 25% Bobbi Brown Must Haves On July 26th During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Wether you need a whole make over or you just need a few items to complete your skin care and makeup regimen this sale is just for you. From dewy moisturizers to vibrant lip sticks to a cleansing oil, Bobbi Brown has you covered. On July 26th you can look forward to 25% off your favorites and the products you’re soon to be addicted to.

The first step to your makeup routine should be a primer. This is how to prepare your skin for your products and ensure lasting wear. This vitamin enriched primer provides hydration which plumps and preps the skin for the next step in your routine.

Vitamins B, C, and E combine to replenish and nourish. Hyaluronic acid, squalene, and shea butter work to moisturize so your skin is glowing under your makeup. This primer grips your products for beautiful, smooth application and daily wear.

If your under eyes are constantly dry or your make up always seems to crease around your eyes, you may need an eye creme to help. This Hydrating Eye Creme leaves your under eyes ready for additional products, protecting the sensitive area from being dull and dry. Revive your eyes with intentional ingredients like aloe vera and jojoba seed oil.

Eyes and lips are often the focal point of any makeup look. Even if you aren’t going for a dramatic look, a reliable lipstick can take your everyday makeup look to the next level. With about 20 colors to choose from you can customize your look from soft and subtle to glam and gorgeous.

The formula moisturizes for comfort and to reduce dryness while wearing the lipstick. Say goodbye to cracking or lines. Say hello to confidence. Even just one swipe and the pigment is incredible.

Is hydration your main concern, but lipsticks aren’t your thing? The Extra Lip Tint Sheer Tinted Lip Balm checks all the boxes. Stop compromising for color or hydration when you can get both. This formula is meant to blend with your natural lip color so it will always look unique to you.

Everyone has their eye products that they prefer. Usually once you find one you love, there’s no going back. Well, people love this Bobbi Brown gel eyeliner. With almost 3,000 reviews and over 80% of those being five stars, it is safe to say this eyeliner is a fan favorite.

It is known for it’s long lasting, waterproof formula. Designed to be sweat and smudge resistant you can rely on this eyeliner to last with you through any event or adventure.

Another popular eye product currently are eyeshadow sticks. The Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick claims 24 hour wear for effortless eyes. The eyeshadow stick is built to be buildable with 20 colors and three different finishes. No more flaking or creasing.

If you’re in the mood for a more traditional pallet, this luxurious set has The Luxe Eyeshadow Palette and Smokey Eye Mascara. This is the perfect way to get both products for a steal!

With over 900 reviews, this water-based, oil-free foundation is made for a beautiful glowy look. If you have normal to oily skin this buildable, medium-coverage formula is perfect for you.

The water based foundation aims to boost and plump your complexion, bringing out your natural glow while also covering any blemishes. You can look forward to minimizing the appearance of pores, evening out your skin tone, and protecting your skin with broad-spectrum UV SPF.

Here are a few other Bobbi Brown favorites to complete your look! The Intensive Serum Concealer hydrates and hides any blemishes or dark spots. This can work perfectly with the Bobbi Brown primer and foundation to complete your hydrating look.

Don’t forget to give life to your cheeks with the Bobbi Brown blush. This silky blush has a matte finish and aims to bring your natural blush to the surface. With 10 colors to choose from, you can find the perfect shade to get that natural flushed look without needing to try.

To take it all off at the end of the day we have this cleansing oil. Made for all skin types you can look forward to soothed, makeup free skin without any hassle. You can dissolve your day right off, even your eye makeup. Formulated with kukui nut, white water lily, and goji berry extract to leave your skin feeling nourished and ready for another day.