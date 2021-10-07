Dolly Parton Swears By These Drugstore Beauty Staples

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Growing up in the south, Dolly Parton was woven into my whole life. Her music, movies, humanitarianism, and humor have affected just about every woman I know. She’s relatable, hilarious, genuine, and kind.

On top of that, if you live in the south and grew up in the ‘90s, you probably have a favorite Dolly movie. Steel Magnolias is my favorite. Especially when I want a good cry.

She’s also helped millions of children by providing books with her Imagination Library. In 2020, the organization provided its 150 millionth book.

More recently, she helped fund the Moderna vaccine and has encouraged others to get the vaccine to fight against COVID.

She’s a shero on all fronts—and even in the beauty space.

In a recent interview with Refinery 29, Dolly answered questions about plastic surgery, tried and true skincare, and her new perfume: Dolly Parton Eau de Parfum. She also dropped some of her favorite drugstore brand beauty staples, which are amazingly affordable recommendations.

Maybelline was the first brand that Dolly mentioned in the interview. She stated, “I’ve got shelves and drawers full of every new makeup going on, even the expensive ones, but I still tend to go back to old faithfuls.”

She concluded by saying, “Maybelline has great products,” and we couldn’t agree more.

I’d say a go-to Maybelline staple ought to be their Great Lash Mascara. Ever since I saw my mom with her iconic hot pink and neon green tube, nothing has been the same.

Maybelline is one of the top-selling beauty brands, and it’s no surprise as to why. Maybelline is also the top-selling mascara brand in the U.S., and after 40 years, the product is still top-quality.

Dolly has admitted to having plastic surgery throughout the years. However, the condition of her skin still has a lot to do with the products she uses. She stated, “I love Olay,” and honestly, same.

I’ve used Olay Complete moisturizer for years and it’s my favorite! This moisturizer has SPF 30 and is lightweight and fragrance-free.

Dolly called this product out by name while saying her favorite beauty products are the “old-timey ones that are not all that expensive.”

Pond’s Cold Cream may seem like something you’d find in your grandma’s house, and that’s because you most likely would. However, this cream has stood the test of time, which makes it at least worth trying!

It’s like a moisturizer and cleanser in one and the results are fantastic.