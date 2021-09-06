Courteney Cox’s Headwrap Is Her Secret To Natural Beach Waves

Beach hair, don’t care? It’s all about that easy-breezy look, but how do you rock it when you’re nowhere near the shore? It seems Courteney Cox has just dished on these beachy tips.
Among Cox’s signature, summer styles are her effortless beach waves. It was all about the beachy look and carefree vibe in her recent Instagram video. But, according to Cox, she drove straight into Warner Bros. Studios with a pink towel still wrapped around her head, without realizing it.
“Just pulled into Warner Bros. and didn’t realize that I still had this little number on, this little cutie,” she casually confessed, tugging on the headwrap. “I’m surprised they let me in,” she continued sheepishly. Yet, just as we are beginning to sympathize with her, Cox reveals her stunning textured beachy locks. “Much better!” she exclaims.
Cox’s lazy girl’s approach to the perfect heatless beach waves is something we all can admire, but thanks to her subtle hints in this video, we can achieve those waves, too! Check out our recommendations below on how you can achieve messy ocean swept hair minus the heat.
Best Products For Heatless Waves
Heatless Hair Curler For Long Hairamazon.com Check Price
A lot of people are discovering this magical heatless hair tool for the first time, thanks to TikTok. With the no-heat silk curl headband, you'll have jaw-dropping beachy tresses in no time that'll have you reconsidering your damaging curling iron habits.
Ribbon curlers are easy to use, too. Section your hair into two sections, and wrap your hair around the ribbon curler, securing it with the provided scrunchies and hair clip. For best results, leave the hair in for at least a few hours.
OUAI Wave Sprayamazon.com Check Price
After spraying OUAI Wave Spray, you will undoubtedly wonder, "What kind of witchcraft is this?" Rice protein replaces sea salt in the gentle spray, which is perfect for all hair types, including colored-treated hair. In addition, the wave spray gives any hair the body, texture, and shine it needs for that day at the beach look.