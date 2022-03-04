Cher Speaks Out On This Controversial Shoe Brand And We Have Some Thoughts

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

They’ve both been vilified, judged, and rejected. Society has made a million jokes at their expense, commenting on their looks being too over-the-top, weird, and everything in between. Both of their reputations precede them.

But when it comes down to it, neither are as bad as they seem. Both are leagues above their less-than-stellar reputations. And now, they’re joining forces.

Ready or not, the Cher and UGG collaboration has officially arrived.

Cher has made a career out of pushing the envelope. She rocked wild gown-and-headdress combos before Lady Gaga was out of diapers. Her 1998 hit, “Believe,” was a pioneer of autotune, a technique widely used in today’s music industry.

Moreover, she mastered every medium she tried—music, TV, and film. Regardless of the public’s opinion about her voice, art, and outfits, she cemented her place in pop icon history. And now, the 75-year-old trailblazer has partnered with an equally divisive brand: UGG.

UGGs are the shoes everyone loves to hate, much like Cher in the music world. But as an UGG convert myself, I can attest that I was wrong to judge this book by its cover.

Whether you can’t stand UGGs or the hook to “Believe,” the Goddess of Pop and I are here to set the record straight. There is, indeed, life after UGG—and guess what? It’s a better one.

Cher rocked a pair of the Classic Mini II Winter Boot in black in her recent IG posts, which is a great option for UGG-newbies. The ankle-length shaft makes it easy to wear these boots with leggings and jeans alike—no tucking or cuff-rolling necessary.

These boots also feature a Treadlite by UGG outsole for premium comfort and grip. The durable traction lets you effortlessly transition from indoors to outdoors, no matter the weather. And, of course, the Mini II boot comes with a 17mm sheepskin lining, insole, and upper.

If you wondered what walking on a cloud felt like, it’s this.

Look, I get it. UGG boots have an incredibly distinct silhouette that’s easy to, well, not love. But even if you aren’t prepared to venture in public with your UGGs on, you shouldn’t cheat yourself out of such a comfortable experience.

Enjoy the soft pillowy feel of UGG’s signature sheepskin lining in the comfort (and privacy) of your own home with UGG’s Fluff Yeah slide slipper. The open-toe lets your feet breathe, making this a perfect year-round house shoe. Additionally, these insanely cozy slippers come in a whopping 41 styles.

Prefer to keep your tootsies covered? UGG’s Super Fluff slipper features the same sturdy ankle strap, plush sheepskin lining, and multiple color options. The only difference is the close-toed front for extra coverage (and coziness).

I’m not saying you should buy multiple pairs to match your favorite PJs, robes, and/or seasons. But I’m also not not saying that.

One of UGG’s most distinct (and thus, divisive) traits is its signature rounded silhouette. Of course, this is unsurprising, given how dense and lush the sheepskin lining feels. Still, if the rounded shape has kept you on edge, UGG has other options.

The UGG Mckay Winter Boot features a narrow, more “regular” upper shape. The shaft hits right at the ankle, making it easy to pair these boots with any pants. Additionally, the boot has the same grippy sole, comfy lining, and topically applied water repellency treatment.

Did I mention these are like walking on clouds? Maybe you prefer to be uncomfortable, in which case, UGGs might not be the boot for you. But if you want something different in the best way possible, something that’s way better than it might look at first—then I can’t recommend UGGs enough.

After all, Cher is 75. At this point in her career, she only needs to collaborate with brands she believes in. So, if she’s vouching for these divisive boots, then she must’ve spotted a kindred revolutionary spirit in them.

Come on over to the UGG side. It’s comfier here.

