Remember Clinique’s Almost Lipstick? 90’s Nostalgia Has Brought It Back

Beauty and fashion trends from the ‘90s are coming back in a big way. Scrunchies, thick headbands, wide-legged jeans, and slip-dresses have all reentered the scene.

TikTok has a whole section dedicated to attempting different makeup and fashion aesthetics. #90smakeup even has over 19.6 million views.

Clinique’s Almost Lipstick had a big moment in the ‘90s. Although the product had been around since the ‘70s, the shade Black Honey was created in 1989. Then, all bets were off. Julia Roberts and Jena Malone wore it in the ‘90s drama, Stepmom. Rumor has it that even Arwen (Liv Tyler) wore the shade in LOTR movies in the early 2000s.

Almost Lipstick in Black Honey has staying power. Due in part because of its many devoted fans.

What’s Almost Lipstick?

Almost lipstick isn’t heavy or thick, but it’s more than just lipgloss. When you glide it on, it combines with your natural coloring to make a shade that’s unique to you. It looks amazing on just about everyone!

Almost Lipstick is also moisturizing, fragrance-free, and has a satin finish.

While it may look a little intimidating and dark, it honestly isn’t. Layering it will only give you a your-lips-but-better look. The shade is also super forgiving, making it easy to reapply.

Even Emilia Clarke has something to say about the lipstick.

After calling herself a “granny” and admitting she’s not on TikTok, she says the “word on the street” is everyone needs to try this lipstick. She seems skeptical at first, but after trying it says, “That’s amazing, that’s like I’m not wearing anything!” She continues with another swipe and exclaims, “I’m in! Clinique, I’m feeling it!”

While Black Honey has been flying off the shelves at Ulta and Sephora, several dupes have been tried on TikTok and totally work! So, if you’re having trouble finding the real deal, look below for some inspo.

Drugstore Brands To Get The Look

If you can’t find Almost Lipstick or don’t want to drop $20 on a tube of (almost) lipstick, don’t fret, there are several alternatives to try.

Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer in Plum and E.L.F. Sheer Slick Lipstick in Blackcherry are both around $5 and will give you a very similar look.

We love this shade for fall. Pair it with a fresh super short pixie cut, some combat boots, and a velvet choker and we’ll be feeling all the ‘90s vibes.