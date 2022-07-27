Celeb Look of the Week: Kerry Washington 

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

From Kerry Washington’s time on Scandal to her everyday fashion wear, she is always sporting a classy yet elegant look. This week, we focused on one of her recent looks and found outfit inspiration from brands so that we, too, can have elegant wear like Washington!

She recently was on Jimmy Kimmel where she sported a fabulous short satin black dress with a satin neck and sleeves, a black belt with a silver alligator detail, black pointed toe pumps and silver diamond drop down earrings. Here are our similar style finds to this one of a kind look from Washington!

BB Dakota by Steve Madden offers a similar dress style with their tie waist long sleeve satin shirt dress available at Nordstrom. Pricing starts at $79 and reviewers state it runs true to size. If you’re wanting a dress with a little more length, try Theory’s twist front long sleeve satin dress. The dress hits below the knees but still gives off the dipped neckline that Kerry is sporting. Available at Nordstrom, pricing on this dress starts at $395, but will be a closet staple for years. For something on the cheaper side, Sedrinuo’s sexy long sleeve V-neck dress is available on Amazon for $25.80. It ranges in sizes extra small to extra large and with over 7,000 positive ratings, this dress is sure not to disappoint.

While this first belt we found may not sport an alligator quite like Washington’s, it sure does give the dress a glamorous effect that we’re looking for. Available on Amazon for $21.99, this crystal sash belt by Tendaisy is made of crystal grade rhinestones and clear seed beads on double sided satin. Reviewers have even used this belt for weddings and prom, so we know it is a belt just made for a fabulous occasion! For something with more all over sparkle, try Lovful’s women’s dress belt. Starting at $17.98, it has a double ring enclosure, rhinestones all over the belt, and is available in three different sizes including 37 inches, 39 inches and 45 inches. For something still eye-catching but with more color, try Raina’s Lillian belt available at Nordstrom. The belt is created with calf skin leather and the twisted gold loops at the front really make this belt versatile enough to wear with a number of outfits. While the knots at the front remain in a gold color, the leather part of the belt is available in five different colors including red, silver, jet black, blue and black. Pricing on this belt starts at $105. Instead of an alligator, Raina’s penelope stretch belt features a dragon that is fiery and fierce! This leather belt is hand crafted with knotted metal mesh to create the dragon and is 36 inches from tip to tip. Available at Nordstrom, this belt runs at $240.

When it comes to black pointed pumps, having a pair is a must. We found similar styles to Washington’s and some are more casual for everyday wear while others are fabulous and may be reserved for more special occasions. Starting off our collection with the most well rounded, perfect black pump is Sam Edelman’s hazel pointed toe pump available at Nordstrom. This shoe gives off a leg-lengthening lift and a timeless appeal that has a 3 ¾ inch heel. Pricing starts at $73.47, and if you’re looking for a stiletto that is not black, this shoe is also available in over twenty different colors. For a pointed toe pump with a shorter heel, try Sarto by Franco Sarto’s Devin pointed to slingback pump. This low kitten heel is only 1 ¾ inch tall and has a slingback strap to secure the pump in place. It’s ideal for a day when you want a little more height than a flat has to offer, but not a full heel. It’s available at Nordstrom for $150. If you’re loving the little strap across Washington’s foot in this look, then Cole Haan’s Vandam pointed toe slide sandal is exactly the shoe you’re looking for. It’s made with Grand360 cushioning for comfort that lasts all day and has slits in the shoe that allows for a breeze. It’s available at Nordstrom for $160. For a pointed heel with an open toe, try Cape Robbin’s Avelyn stiletto high heel available on Amazon for $36.99. This timeless design is the perfect summer heel that is a price too good to beat. If you’re looking for a different color other than black, it does come in chocolate, purple and nude as well. All of these heels are staple items inspired by Washington’s look!

When it comes to Washington’s jewelry in this look, she went for a more simple and classic style with silver diamond drop down earrings. Vanbelle’s sterling silver curved threader earrings are almost identical to Washington’s, minus the diamonds. They are available on Amazon for $20.99 and are nickel-free, lead-free and cadmium-free. If diamonds are what you’re looking for, Ross-Simons has 0.5 carat diamond linear drop earrings available in sterling silver. They hang at 2 ⅛ inches and feature round cut diamonds for only $269 on Amazon. If you’re wanting to treat yourself, and we all should, Bony Levy’s Liora diamond drop earrings are available at Nordstrom for $1,695.00. The twinkling diamonds hang down at a ½ inch length and are ⅛ of an inch wide and the backing is created with 18-karat white gold. For a simple threader style earring, MSECVOI’s 925 sterling silver tassel threader drop earrings are perfect and are available on Amazon for $11.79. The overall length is 5.11 inches and it is perfect for a longer earring like Washington has. Generic has created a three stone drop and dangle earring that is a smaller earring but nonetheless beautiful. It is finished with 14 karat white gold and is available on Amazon for $89.99. Each pair of these earrings that we have selected are timeless and can complete any look!

While we know it’s impossible to completely copy Washington’s look, we hope that these similar style finds can give you inspiration to add to your closet! Washington is always wearing fabulous and inspiring looks and we can’t wait to see what she styles next.