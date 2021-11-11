Boozy Advent Calendars For The Wine, Beer, And Liquor Lovers In Your Life (Including Yourself!)

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Boozy Advent calendars are the new Christmas tradition you didn’t know you needed—until now. Celebrate the season in style by sampling premium alcohol from across the globe as you countdown to Christmas.

These boozy creations make fantastic gifts for family, spouses, coworkers, and most importantly, you!

First on the list is In Good Taste’s premium wine Advent calendar. Traveling the globe during the holidays sounds like tinsel-covered torture. But thanks to this comprehensive calendar, you can peruse the world’s finest wines without leaving your house.

From French Burgundies to California Chardonnays, this advent calendar has something for everyone. The 24 bottles include dry and juicy reds, whites, and rosés. At only $150, each wine costs only $6.25, which is an absolute steal.

In Good Taste cannot ship to any P.O. boxes or outside of the continental US. Online wine sales are also not permitted in AL, AR, DE, KY, MS, RI, and UT.

If you’re more of a sipper than a sommelier, then Total Wine’s “It’s The Most Wonderful Wine Of The Year” calendar might be a better fit. This $80 Advent calendar features reds, whites, and rosés from various US wine regions.

Each bottle of wine costs less than $4, making this calendar the perfect option for wino newbies. (Because, let’s be honest, you don’t need to spend a fortune to enjoy a good glass of red.)



In addition to being affordable and delicious, this calendar is also more widely available. Since Total Wine is a national chain, you don’t have to worry about navigating tricky state laws. Just find the nearest Total Wine store and get to sipping.

Why wait for December 24th to celebrate Christmas? With World Market’s Bubble Box Advent Calendar, every day is a celebration worthy of popping bottles. This calendar features seven bottles of sparkling wine from around the world.

Sample crisp Cava from Spain, Prosecco from Italy, or Champagne from France. Enjoy them in festive mimosas on Christmas morning or sip them straight. Either way, you’ll be feeling both merry and bright.



And because no one wants sparkling wine that’s been shaken up during shipping, this Advent calendar is store pick-up only. Find the closest World Market to you to start popping corks!

Being a bourbon lover can be tough. Not only are there countless brands to choose from, but there are also mashes, batches, and other variants from bottle to bottle. Don’t even get me started about being related or married to a bourbon lover. (Read: it’s even more confusing.)

Cut out the hassle of choosing a bourbon with The Whisky Exchange’s Bourbon and American Whiskey Advent Calendar. The calendar features 24 samples of bourbon and whiskey, ranging from well-known brands to up-and-coming small-batch makers.

The Whisky Exchange offers quick international shipping in eco-friendly packaging. Additionally, you can cancel your order without penalty within 14 days of purchase. But don’t worry, you’re not going to change your mind on this one.

Similarly to bourbon, gin is one of those liquors that, if you know, you know. And if you don’t know, well, you’re really in the dark. Is gin supposed to be sweet or sour? Bitter or smooth? What even is a juniper? Why does it have berries?

The Whisky Exchange answers all your most pressing gin questions and more with its Premium Gin Advent Calendar. Like its bourbon counterpart, this calendar features 24 hand-dipped drams of liquor. Brands range from popular staples to boutique companies.

And, like before, the Whisky Exchange offers fast shipping, carefully packaged parcels, and a 14-day cancellation window. So, go ahead, order both—it’s the holidays, for goodness’ sake!

Advent calendars can feature more than just wine and liquor. Give Them Beer’s 2021 Beer Advent Calendar features IPAS, brown ales, and everything in between. Beer enthusiasts across the country voted all 12 beers as the best craft beer of 2021.

Trying to pick out a beer for a loved one can seem impossible. Rather than pace the aisles of your local liquor store, give the gift that keeps on giving! Stout- and ale-lovers alike are sure to love this festive calendar.

Give Them Beer began shipping its Advent calendars in early November. Supplies are extremely limited, so don’t wait! Shipping is unavailable in AK, AL, HI, KY, MS, OK, or UT.

From White Claw to Busch, it seems like everyone and their grandma is coming out with a hard seltzer these days. Once a niche market, this full-blown craze has created an endless array of brand and flavor options. As a result, it can be difficult to know where to begin.

Thankfully, Give Them Beer rounded up 12 of the highest-rated hard seltzers of 2021 for its Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar. You’ll recognize old favorites like Truly and White Claw. But you’ll also find small-batch artisanal brands like Funky Buddha and Wild Basin.

Like its beer calendar, Give Them Beer’s Hard Seltzer Calendar supply is very limited. Shipping is not available in AK, AL, HI, KY, MS, OK, or UT.