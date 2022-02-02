The Perfect Valentine’s Gift For Him Based On His Zodiac Sign

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Buying a man a Valentine’s Day gift is hard, plain and simple. It seems like most Valentine’s Day gifts are either frilly and feminine or alarmingly, aggressively masculine.

Your man sits somewhere in the middle of those two extremes. So, why is it so hard to find a gift that does the same?

When in doubt, it might be helpful to look at the stars. Your man’s Zodiac sign could be just the inspiration you needed to find that perfect gift.

Your Aries man loves a good competition. He’s bold, daring, and unafraid of confrontation. Sure, cornhole doesn’t sound like the bravest game in the world. Still, a custom cornhole game will help him stretch his competitive muscles year-round.



This cornhole set is perfect for the backyard, patio, big parties, or casual summer hangs. Rest assured that you’ll get just as much use out of this family-friendly gift as he will.

Taurus loves all things comfortable. They’re natural homebodies with a taste for the luxurious. This Valentine’s Day, get them something to elevate their at-home experience. This plush Turkish robe is machine washable and unbelievably soft.

Thanks to its long length and cozy material, he’ll want to wear this luxurious robe year-round. You know all he really wants is a nap; this gift just makes his nap ten times better.

Help your Gemini man stay organized and up-to-date with a desktop docking station. The personalized wooden stand has space to charge his phone, hold his wallet and keys, and even hang his watches. It’s the perfect gift for a man constantly on (or near) his phone.



For even faster shipping, you can also skip the personalization option. And really, the docking station doesn’t need anything else; the gorgeous finish of the brown or mahogany wood speaks for itself.

Cancer men are deeply in tune with their emotions. They’re usually more romantic than most, which means sentimental gifts are a great option. Gift your man with a custom vinyl print of his favorite song. Better yet, use a song that holds significance for both of you.

He’ll be touched by your thoughtful gesture, and the print’s versatile color scheme will look great in any room of the house—a win-win.

Your Leo man is proud and regal, so why not give him a gift that helps celebrate that fact? Whether he’s a self-care pro or a pampering newbie, your Leo man will love this self-care spa kit. The kit includes aftershave, soaps, salves, steamers, lip balms, and more. It’s also available with or without gift wrap (as a fellow Leo myself, I recommend the gift wrap).

At under $65, this self-care bundle is an absolute steal. He’ll be using these 100% natural, cruelty-free products long after Valentine’s Day is over.

Virgos are the go-getters of the Zodiac. If you want to get him a gift that he’ll actually want to use, then go with a zippered leather portfolio. The vegan leather is sturdy and water-resistant, which means your Virgo boo can take this portfolio with him everywhere. Consider it a sketchbook, planner, to-do list organizer, or all three.



Additionally, you can opt to have several design options engraved into the leather. The customization adds a personal touch because it is Valentine’s Day, after all.

Libras are constantly battling between what life is and what life should be. These philosophical types are dedicated to studying morals and ethos. They ponder life’s mysteries from a humanitarian perspective. So, get your Libra love something that helps him take things back to basics.

A framed Sisyphus print reminds the viewer that life is chaotic and often absurd. To try to make it anything but chaotic and absurd is futile. This print might not be as effective as world peace, but that’s not available on Etsy yet.

Your Scorpio man is anything but ordinary, so why would you get him a regular gift? Scorpios love odd, unusual, and unique things. This agate air planter is exactly the type of organic curiosity your Scorpio man will enjoy.

This beautiful agate slice and air planter can fit on his desk, nightstand, or windowsill. There’s something mysterious and intriguing about it–just like your Scorpio sweetie.

Sagittarius is always trying to improve themselves. They live their lives as a series of goals: plan, execute, succeed, repeat. This Valentine’s Day, get your Sag something to take with him all the way to the top. These raw turquoise cufflinks are as exceptional as he is.

The distinct blue of the raw turquoise adds a pop of color without being too flashy. Meanwhile, the unique shape of the uncut stones keeps the cufflinks from being too stuffy or formal.

Capricorn men put the work in workaholic. Indeed, these celestial go-getters are obsessed with achievement. They pride themselves on their ability to handle stress. Do they do this with copious amounts of tea and coffee? Sure, but it gets the job done. And you can help by getting him this bamboo tea and coffee thermos.



The 500 mL bamboo tumbler comes with a strainer, cover, and cap. So, whether he prefers black coffee or black tea, he’ll get lots of use out of this reusable thermos.

Your Aquarius is unlike anyone else you’ve ever met. Their zest for life and curious outlook is inspiring. Yet, it can be difficult to find the right gift for someone so eccentric and unique. Get your one-of-a-kind boo a gift to match, like the original Heng Balance Lamp from Levina Co.



This eye-catching lamp uses a unique magnetic switch design. It provides ambient lighting in an ergonomic, lightweight frame. It won’t be quite as remarkable as your Aquarius himself. But then again, nothing is.

Pisces is the hopeless romantic of the Zodiac. As such, they tend to appreciate sentimental gifts more than other signs might. If you’re looking to make your Pisces swoon, then a personalized Little Book Of Us is a great place to start. This gift is as simple as it is easy to make.



The 16-page A5 notebook has space to share memories, trivia, or your favorite things about your partner. Add drawings and photos, or keep it simple. Either way, your Pisces man is going to love it.