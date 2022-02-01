Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for her can seem impossible. Whether you’re shopping for a romantic or platonic certain someone, everything can seem boring or overdone.

Wading through hundreds of so-so gift options can be overwhelming. If your gift searches are coming up short, then try looking up.

Humans have been using the stars to find reason within madness for millennia. It stands to reason that it can also help you find her the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

Here are the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her based on her Zodiac sign.

As the first sign of the Zodiac, Aries is used to being in charge. So, get her a gift that reflects her natural leadership skills with an HBIC Desk Plate. With multiple color options, this tongue-in-cheek decor looks great on desks, drawers, and more.

No matter where it ends up, your Aries will love her daily reminder that she is, indeed, the head b*tch in charge.

Give your Taurus homebody the gift that keeps on giving: a decadently oversized sherpa jacket. The ultra-soft sherpa wool is unbelievably soft and cozy, two of her favorite clothing adjectives. This cardigan also features ribbed trim cuffs and pockets to keep her hands free or warm.

Taurus is all about comfort. I can’t guarantee they’ll ever want to leave the house after getting this gift, but she will definitely love it.

Help your beloved Gemini put her best face forward with a portable ring light. She can use the 8-inch LED ring light on her smartphone or laptop. Whether on a work call, vlogging, or mastering the latest TikTok trend, she’ll get lots of use out of this versatile gift.

The ring light boasts a super easy set-up, dimming control, and multiple color settings. Honestly, you might want to go ahead and buy yourself one while you’re at it.

The moon rules the Cancer in your life, so why not buy her a gift that celebrates that? This dreamy moon lamp will help your Cancer tune in to her lunar energy. The glowing orb rests on a small, wooden pedestal, making this a great addition to nightstands, vanities, and desks.

The moon lamp comes in four different sizes. Additionally, a remote is included with the two larger models for extra color and light settings.

Leo naturally demands the room’s attention. Still, you can help her get even more va-va-voom factor with a pair of eye-catching statement earrings. These abstract sunburst earrings from The Silver Lunar are like a blast of magnetic sunlight, just like your Leo.

These earrings are also incredibly light. And considering how Leo prefers to slay all day, long-wear capabilities are a must.

Virgo doesn’t usually take help; they give it. If you want to get them a gift they’ll really love, then get them something that will help them continue to be a Grade A boss. A leather portfolio is a perfect gift for a detail-oriented and hard-working Virgo.

The Leather Warehouse offers six different colors, including tan and coffee brown. Personalize the portfolio with a name or initials. Conversely, you can keep it simple and sleek. Your Virgo will certainly love it either way.

For the humanitarian Libras in your life, consider an inspirational RBG print. The minimalist print features five of the late Justice’s collars, including her famous “I Dissent” collar. Libras will love the subtle reminder to fight for justice, fairness, and equality.

Because when you get down to it, that’s all a Libra ever wants. But since “world peace” isn’t quite as easy to buy on Etsy, this RBG print will have to do.

Scorpios tend to live in life’s more mysterious corners. They are naturally attracted to the occult, supernatural, and subconscious. For this reason, Scorpios make some of the best giftees. They love odd, unusual, and unique things, like this crystal chakra necklace.

This necklace combines the metaphysical and internal, two of Scorpio’s favorite subjects. The seven chakra stones will keep her centered and help her manifest her dreams as powerfully as possible.

Your Sagittarius is constantly trying to improve themselves. So, this Valentine’s Day, give them something that will help them along their self-improvement journey. A retro ultrasonic oil diffuser is the perfect blend of holistic, trendy, and functional.

This eye-catching diffuser holds 500 mL of aromatic oils. Depending on your Sag’s needs, they can use the diffuser to relax, focus, or heal. Indeed, they usually know what’s best; this diffuser will just help them get there more quickly.

The Capricorn in your life is probably stressed out. They also probably won’t tell you that. Rather than wait for them to admit to being overworked (read: they won’t), get them the spa gift set they didn’t ask for but desperately need.

ComfortSense’s ultra-relaxation kit includes bath bombs, lip balms, face towels, body scrubs, body oil, and more. The kit comes in three calming scents: lavender, vanilla, and eucalyptus mint.

It can be challenging to find a gift as unique as an Aquarius, but these printable mandalas come close. Print Punk Studio offers six brightly colored mandalas available for digital download. Choose between a couple, or get all six for an abstract gallery wall.

The framing possibilities are virtually endless because you’re buying a digital download and not an actual print. That’s a good thing, too, because Aquarius’s taste is nothing if not hard to pin down.

Venus might not rule Pisces, but Valentine’s Day is one of its favorite holidays. This romantic sign loves all things sappy. Indeed, the best gift for a Pisces is a sentimental one. A photo album of pictures and memories is the perfect gift for sentimental Pisces.

This brown woodland photo album has 14 black pages and one red page. To really make the gift special, swap some photo spaces for index cards with written memories, lyrics, and inside jokes. Your Pisces will be swooning until next February.