5 Best Supportive Slippers Made To Relieve Plantar Fasciitis Symptoms

Plantar Fasciitis is a common condition that causes pain in the heel and bottom of the foot.
People who exercise regularly and those who live a more sedentary life are both at risk to develop the condition. However, those who have high arches on their feet, people that are obese, and those who are highly athletic are most commonly plagued with Plantar Fasciitis.
The plantar fascia is the ligament that stretches from your heels to your toes. When it becomes inflamed, it can create anything from sharp stabbing pain to a strong constant ache. Certain stretches, getting massages, applying ice, and wearing supportive footwear can all help alleviate pain and inflammation associated with Plantar Fasciitis.
These slippers from Orthofeet have a cushioned sole, plush lining, and anatomical arch support to help ease pain from several conditions, including Plantar Fasciitis. The orthotic insoles help relieve the pressure on the plantar fascia, and the plush lining will keep your feet cozy and warm. The ergonomic soles will help keep pressure off of the heels to alleviate pain associated with Plantar Fasciitis.
Cozy and cute, these soft slippers have great arch support, a deep heel cup, and an orthopedic heel bed. Made from high-quality materials, these slippers are anti-skid and durable.
Supportive and comfy, these mule-style slippers have receivined an American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance. They reduce stress on ankles, heels, and knees making them comfy to wear at all hours. Comfortable, cute, and supportive are just a few adjectives reviewers have given these slippers.
“Like walking on a pillow,” is one claim in the description of these slippers. With a memory foam insole, unique arch support, and soft plush lining, the claim may very well be accurate. These slip-on clogs are durable and anti-skid but don’t skimp on comfort and coziness.
On the more affordable side of orthopedic footwear, these slippers are supportive and designed to ease the pain of Plantar Fasciitis. With a metatarsal pad, arch support, and deep heel cup, these slippers are a great choice to relieve sore feet while keeping them warm and cozy.