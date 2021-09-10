5 Best Supportive Slippers Made To Relieve Plantar Fasciitis Symptoms

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Plantar Fasciitis is a common condition that causes pain in the heel and bottom of the foot.

People who exercise regularly and those who live a more sedentary life are both at risk to develop the condition. However, those who have high arches on their feet, people that are obese, and those who are highly athletic are most commonly plagued with Plantar Fasciitis.

The plantar fascia is the ligament that stretches from your heels to your toes. When it becomes inflamed, it can create anything from sharp stabbing pain to a strong constant ache. Certain stretches, getting massages, applying ice, and wearing supportive footwear can all help alleviate pain and inflammation associated with Plantar Fasciitis.

For the upcoming fall and winter seasons, we’ve rounded up not only the most comfortable and supportive slippers to help and prevent Plantar Fasciitis, but we also listed the coziest and warmest as well.

Read ahead to keep your feet warm and comfy with the best supportive house shoes.

Carlin Flannel Mule Slipper amazon.com Check Price Supportive and comfy, these mule-style slippers have receivined an American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance. They reduce stress on ankles, heels, and knees making them comfy to wear at all hours. Comfortable, cute, and supportive are just a few adjectives reviewers have given these slippers.

COFACE Memory Foam House Shoes amazon.com Check Price “Like walking on a pillow,” is one claim in the description of these slippers. With a memory foam insole, unique arch support, and soft plush lining, the claim may very well be accurate. These slip-on clogs are durable and anti-skid but don’t skimp on comfort and coziness.