The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Best Subscription Gifts Of 2021

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

If you’re stumped on what to get the hard to shop for person on your list, or if you can’t decide between multiple gift ideas, the gift of a subscription will make your holiday headaches disappear. When you give a subscription gift, the recipient has something exciting to look forward to and be surprised by.

From hand-curated selections of wine and coffee, to boxes that contain beauty and wellness products, there’s a subscription gift that will work for everyone on your list–even the kids! With many of these options you can customize the products based on the recipient’s tastes, or you can choose from unique, hand-selected items that your loved one can’t find anywhere else.

Subscription gifts are the gifts that keep on giving all year, and we selected some of our favorites for everyone on your holiday list.

Best Subscription Gifts

Shopping for a fashionista, lifestyle guru, or fitness fanatic? A FabFitFun box will please even the pickiest ladies. FabFitFun is a customized subscription box that sends recipients full-size beauty, wellness, and fitness goodies every quarter.

You have the option to customize some of the products based on the recipient’s interests, and the rest are a surprise! The newly released winter box includes a cozy blanket, a Michael Kors beanie, a nourishing face serum, and other goodies.

You can never go wrong with gifting a quality bottle of wine…or six! With a subscription box from Naked Wines you can get some of the best wine from around the world shipped straight to your (or your lucky gift recipient’s) door. You can customize your gift by hand selecting some favorite varieties, or you can let the experts at Naked Wines curate a selection of some of the most highly rated wines that are sure to please.

Plus for our readers, get $100 off you first order and receive get six bottles of Naked Wines for just $39.99 with shipping included–use code SUGGEST100.

Buying a gift for the BBQ enthusiast in your life may seem like an easy task. But the seemingly endless options of grilling tools and accessories can make picking the best gift feel a lot harder than it should.

Fortunately, a ButcherBox subscription can get them something we know they’ll love–delicious, high-quality meat. No matter what their tastes are, they’ll be able to get the perfect box of meat to live out their grilling dreams.

Pawp is the practical gift for pet owners. The joy from a plush, squeaky toy will last for about a minute and a half, but Pawp will give the pet lover in your life peace of mind AND wallet protection.

Pawp members have 24/7 access to top veterinary professionals, online vet clinics with no appointments or wait times, and an annual $3,000 emergency fund to help keep their furry friends safe and healthy.

Coffee is an essential part of the day for many, and even more so during the busy holiday season. This is a perfect gift for the “but first, coffee” person in your life.

The quality blends from Death Wish Coffee are labeled as “the world’s strongest coffee” thanks to their use of USDA Organic and Fair-Trade Certified sourced beans that are twice as strong as the average cup of java. Big on caffeine, both the dark and medium roasts in this bundle are bursting with flavors, from dark chocolate and cherry to peanut, caramel, and pecan.

The Disney+ bundle is perfect for the entire family! It gives your lucky gift recipient full access to Disney+ for Disney, Marvel and Star Wars lovers, Hulu when they need their reality TV fix, and ESPN+ to stay up to date on the latest in sports.

With more and more top shows and movies going to streaming services, they can binge watch their favorites and discover new characters and stories to fall in love with. Bundling also helps save compared with purchasing each service separately.

The word bespoke is an adjective that means something was made to fit a particular person. Bespoke Post lives up to their name by letting their subscribers choose what kind of box they get each month.

Like a finely tailored suit, subscribers can change color and sizes of each of the products in the box, and can even treat themselves by adding additional items. With a range of grooming, wellness, and gourmet items to choose from, a Bespoke Post subscription is the perfect gift for the man in your life.

Subscription boxes aren’t just for adults! It’s time to let the kids get excited as they eagerly check the mailbox for their monthly package. KiwiCo is a subscription box that delivers fun and innovative STEM and science projects for all ages!

The best way to learn something is to make it fun, and KiwiCo’s boxes are curated with age-appropriate materials and activities. Give the gift of exploration, inspiration, and family bonding to the little learners in your life.

Give the gift of fashion without breaking the bank. Nuuly is the clothing subscription service that is gentle on your wallet and the environment.

Nuuly users can choose six items from designer brands each month, wear them as often as they want, and send them back the following month in exchange for six new items. A revolving closet is a fashion lover’s dream!

EveryPlate makes a great gift for that person who wants to hone in on their cooking skills, the busy bee who is tired of turning to take-out as their last resort, or parents with picky eaters. Basically, what we are saying is EveryPlate is a crowd-pleaser!

EveryPlate is a weekly meal kit that comes straight to your door with all of the ingredients and recipes to make delicious dinners quickly and cost-effectively. It’s more affordable than other meal kits out there but doesn’t hold back on flavor, quality ingredients, and diverse recipes. If you’re considering a meal kit, this is definitely the one to try!