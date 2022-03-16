Treat Yourself To These Game-Changing Beauty Products Picked For Your Zodiac Sign

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Breaking out of old makeup routines is difficult. Exploring new techniques and products takes time, research, and experimentation. The stakes can feel even higher when you consider splurging on luxury cosmetics.

However, the splurge is well worth the investment. High-quality cosmetics look and feel better—most importantly, they’re better for you. But where do you begin?

In times of uncertainty, sometimes it helps to return to where humans found meaning in chaos for millennia: the stars. Your personality—or Zodiac profile—plays more into your makeup habits than you might think.

From vivacious Leo to eccentric Aquarius, these are the best luxury makeup products you need based on your Zodiac sign:

March 20 – April 19

You are bold, competitive, and impulsive, and your makeup routine reflects that. While you love putting your best face forward, you don’t like lengthy application processes. The quicker you can get back to slaying all day, the better.

For this reason, you deserve a high-quality illuminating eyeshadow base. A quality eyeshadow base transforms your eyelids into smooth, blank canvases. Whether you’re going simple or rocking a new, bold shadow, you’ll be able to create top-notch looks in no time at all.

April 19 – May 20

Technically, this is a skincare product and not cosmetics. But let’s be honest—were you really interested in changing your makeup routine, Taurus? You know what you want better than anyone else. Consequently, you likely have no plans of changing your usual go-to look.

Instead, indulge yourself after you remove your makeup. This decadent gold sugar scrub speaks to your lavish taste while exfoliating and refining your skin. You don’t have to change your routine entirely; this just makes it better.

May 20 – June 21

As a summer baby, you’re naturally drawn to warmer weather. Even your personality embodies the warmth, freedom, and easygoing nature of your birth season. Luckily, you can capture that same sun-kissed essence in your makeup routine.

Clé de Peau Beauté’s Bronzing Powder Duo adds a perfectly radiant glow to your complexion. The terracotta pigment is infused into a silky powder for easy application. You might not be able to enjoy summer vacation year-round, but you can at least look like you just got back from holiday.

June 21 – July 22

Routine and tradition are incredibly attractive to you, and your makeup regimen is no different. You prefer functional, gentle products over lavish or eccentric ones. Indeed, your cosmetics should be just as sensitive as you, Cancer.

For this reason, your top luxury cosmetic is an all-natural, paraben-free, vegan lip balm. It contains vitamin E and three omega-rich oils (olive, pistachio, and borage seed) for ultimate hydration. This balm is as gentle and soothing as can be, just like you.

July 22 – August 22

It doesn’t take much to enhance your natural glow, Leo. And despite your natural flair for the dramatic, you tend to avoid campy or zany looks. Instead, you let your natural charisma and radiance do the talking—no wild colors or techniques required.

Boost your internal glow with Manasi’s 7-Silk Glow Powder. Manasi crafts their powder with wild-harvested and organic silica, silk powder, and mica for an unbelievably luminous look. No one will be able to take their eyes off you. (But isn’t that how it usually goes?)

August 22 – September 22

When you’re busy knocking off endless to-do lists day in and day out, your makeup routine needs to be simple. Therefore, the best product for overachievers (read: you) is a convenient lip and cheek duo by Edward Bess. This set does triple cosmetic duty, which is just your style.

The Iris Apfel 100th Birthday Celebration Set features a red lip, pink shadow, and rouge. Interchange the products for different looks, or stick with the classics. This set is named after a fellow go-getter Virgo: businesswoman and fashion icon, Iris Apfel.

September 22 – October 23

If anyone can spot imbalance, it’s you, Libra. On your best days, you seek out stability, equilibrium, and serenity. On your typical days, you feel indecisive and wishy-washy. But as with any scenario, it’s easier to find balance with a solid foundation.

That’s why you need a product like the Edward Bess Ultra Dewy Complexion Perfector. The skin correcting cream is infused with light-diffusing particles, giving you a radiant, even glow. No matter which look you end up going with that day, this complexion perfector creates a neutral, uniform base.

October 23 – November 22

When it comes to your makeup routine, you like to choose products that match your mysterious, abstract flair. You are a naturally powerful and intense person, and your makeup needs to reflect that. Indeed, people notice when you walk into the room. So, give ‘em something to look at.

The Edward Bess Ultra Slick Lipstick in Wicked Game is a perfectly vampy choice for you, Scorpio. The long-lasting, hydrating formula is comfortable to wear all day long. Meanwhile, the blend of mauve and red wine gives you that va-va-voom look you’ve been wanting.

November 22 – December 21

Your eyes are always on the prize, so why not give them something that will look fantastic? Eyeliner is one of the more versatile elements of a makeup routine, and you’re never one to shy away from an experiment. If it means finding the next best look, you’re all for it.

Whether you’re out with friends or climbing the corporate ladder, this extended wear formula eyeliner will keep you looking fierce and razor-sharp. Thanks to a handy “fix it” precision tip and smooth gel formula, that’s precisely how this liner will look, too.

December 21 – January 20

Just because you’re stressed to the max doesn’t mean you have to look stressed to the max. There’s no doubt that you have plenty on your plate as it is. So, it’s best to keep your makeup routine simple and streamlined (and stress-free).

This Undo Time Blurring Perfector helps minimize the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration. Chronic stress isn’t great for our skin. But alas, life is stressful. This must-have product helps you look well-rested and fresh-faced, even if you’re exhausted and on day three of no showering.

January 20 – February 18

You are naturally charismatic, eccentric, and unique. So, your makeup has big shoes to fill. You would never want to be described as “boring,” and why should your makeup be any different? It doesn’t have to be thanks to Edward Bess’s extraordinary deep shine lip gloss.

The high shine gloss comes in nine outstanding shades, from cherry-red to bright fuschia. Get supple hydration and brilliant shine with this non-sticky, delicious-smelling gloss. With nine colors to choose from, you can rock a bold, unique look every day of the week.

February 18 – March 19

The eyes are the windows to the soul, and your soul is incomparably deep. Still, the bags under your eyes don’t have to reflect that depth. You spend a lot of time daydreaming (and worrying). Keep your eyes bright even when your thoughts go dark with Clé de Peau Beauté’s Radiant Eye Corrector.

The pearl-powered liquid concealer covers dark circles and dullness for brighter, more alert eyes. Meanwhile, the chestnut fruit extract defends against oxidation, one of the key components in the aging process. A win-win!

