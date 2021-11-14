The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

There always seems to be that one person (or three) on your holiday shopping list that is impossible to shop for. Often times the culprit is a parent, your mom or dad who replies “nothing” when questioned what they would like as a gift. Maybe it’s a spouse or friend who seemingly has everything they could ever possibly want or need.

Despite this, showing up to a holiday gathering empty handed isn’t an option, and giving a gift card or generic gift basket can often feel like a cop out.

If you’re looking for unique gifts to inspire and delight, look no further. One of these clever, thoughtful gifts is sure to be perfect for the hard-to-shop-for loved one on your list.

Best Gifts For The Person Who Wants Nothing

Many of us remember this toy of years past, so indulge your loved one with a dose of nostalgia made personal. Create a custom viewing wheel with the images of your choice, whether that be old baby photos, candid wedding snaps, or any fond memory your loved one would cherish.

There’s something transfixing about sitting around an open flame, which is why this personal mini fire pit is sure to delight. More unique and fun than a candle, simply pour in rubbing alcohol and light for a controlled flame that can last up to 60 minutes. Besides adding to the ambience, you can even cook over the flame for a true camping experience indoors.

There’s no denying the past year and a half has been stressful. This unique acupressure mat helps to reduce muscle tension, massage pressure points, and improve blood circulation for pain and stress relief. Handmade in India, every purchase supports ethical production as well as charitable giving.

For the person who truly doesn’t want a tangible gift, they are sure to love the gift of learning from the greats themselves. From cooking sessions with Gordon Ramsey to photography tips with Annie Leibovitz to acting lessons with Samuel L. Jackson, there is sure to be a class to fit their passion. An annual membership unlocks 100+ classes that can be watched at any time.

For the vino lover in your life, give the gift of enjoying any wine at any time without the need to remove the cork. This revolutionary device allows you to pour just a glass or two and save the remaining wine for days, weeks, even years without oxidizing or losing its flavor. Enjoy a Pinot Noir on Monday and a Chardonnay on Tuesday without the need of drinking the whole bottle at once.

Send the gift of home with these soy-based candles that have a custom blend of fragrance oils unique to each state, city, and country. The 13.75 oz non-toxic candle has a burn time of 60-80 hours, so it’s a gift they can enjoy all year long.

We could all use a little more positive vibes in our lives, which you can easily bestow with this gorgeous beaded bracelet. Available in a number of stunning colors, the beauty of this jewelry is the ability to write and store a little message inside. Simply add a personal love note or allow your loved one to scribble down their own wishes to keep inside.

If you aren’t familiar with the popular YouTube series Binging with Babish, Andrew Rea recreates dishes featured in popular movies and TV series. His process, as well as his opinion of whether it’s worth recreating at home, are detailed in this highly-rated cookbook. Featuring beef bourguignon from Julie & Julia, chocolate lava cake from Jon Favreau’s Chef, crabby patties from SpongeBob SquarePants, Buddy’s Breakfast Spaghetti from Elf, and many more.

This is a must-have for anyone who enjoys cooking (and maybe even more so for those who don’t)! Simply add to any pan with a simmering liquid, set the timer, and instantly free up time to prep, clean, or just relax. This is also a nice gift for those with arthritis or shaky hands, busy moms with kids running around, or forgetful cooks.

Instantly let a loved one know you’re thinking of them with these light-up friendship lamps. Once paired, if one lamp is activated, the others in the network will light up to the same color. Setup is a breeze, and there are an array of color options to choose from. It’s such a lovely way to say “you’re on my mind,” no matter how far away you are from one another.

From campground to picnics to outdoor concerts, enjoy a refreshing cocktail on the go with this clever travel decanter. The set includes a 500 ml glass decanter, insulated holder that doubles as serving glasses, and a two-pack of bourbon barrel-aged old-fashioned cocktail mixers.

For those that love to get lost among the stars, these beautiful zodiac necklaces are sure to be a hit. Available in either Sterling Silver or 14k Gold, these handmade delicate necklaces add a little bit of sparkle without being overbearing. They’re perfect for those who prefer minimalist jewelry.

From parties to fun family dinners, a fondue pot always spells a good time. This 3 qt deluxe version features adjustable temperature control, eight colored forks with a fork rack, and six fondue cups for easy dipping. Plus, most parts are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.