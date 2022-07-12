From Apple AirPods To Flex Chromebooks, These Electronic Amazon Prime Deals Will Save You Serious Moolah

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

While there are many great deals to shop during Amazon Prime Days, electronics have to be the most tempting. From laptops to headphones to TVs, these usually big ticket items are always a welcomed deal.

To help you save big (and quickly), we scoured all the Amazon Prime electronic deals for the best ones to shop this year.

If you’ve been eyeing Apple AirPods Pro now is a great time to get your hands on some. These wireless earbuds have active noise cancellation to block out the sounds around you or a transparency mode for tuning in to the world around you. They’re water-resistant, battery-powered, and adjustable for a customizable fit.

Seriously, this TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV has everything you could want and more. Whether you’re catching up on the latest episode of Stranger Things or your favorite reality show, the stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution is sure to impress. Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast make it easy to search and share, while the fast Wi-Fi connectivity can make accessing and streaming your favorite content a breeze.

For all of your backyard soirees, these Margaritaville Outdoor Tiki Torch Light-Up Speakers are a must. They sync easily to your phone or tablet to provide tunes and soft, mood-setting light.

A Polk Audio Sound Bar & Subwoofer is necessary for an improved home theater experience. Despite its sleek design, five full-range drivers deliver crisp mids and highs with impressive bass. Plus, Polk’s voice adjust technology means you can actually hear the dialogue in movies without killing your eardrums when the action sequence starts.

Print your moments instantly with this Kodak Wireless Mobile Photo Printer. The compact printer easily connects to your phone and can print pics in under 60 seconds. The small 2×3 pics have a sticky back to place your pictures anywhere. There’s also an app to edit and create custom collages.

Have a blast of nostalgia while enjoying modern technology with this fun Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player. Pull out your old cassettes and CDs, pop in your favorite vinyl record, or sync up your favorite Spotify playlist to get the party going.

The last time my car battery died, I was parked in a spot that wasn’t reachable with normal jumper cables. A portable car battery charger saved me from needing a tow! The NOCO Portable Car Battery Charger is compatible with gas and diesel vehicles and has an integrated thermal sensor to monitor the battery temperature to ensure an accurate and fully charged battery.

If you’re fortunate enough to work from home, then having a high-quality monitor is a must. From the built-in speakers to the fully adjustable height and tilt, this crystal clear HP monitor will make your work day even easier.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 Tablet is a compact and versatile device that is perfect for kids and adults alike. It’s lightweight and features a durable metal frame. It also features 1 TB of storage to keep all of your photos, apps, and videos running smoothly.

Keep in touch with all of your friends and relatives with the Meta Portal. This smart display is compatible with Messenger, WhatsApp, and Zoom and features a camera that auto-adjusts as you move for a clear video, every time. With Alexa Built-in and a growing list of partners such as Spotify and CBSNews, this multi-function display can play music, keep you up-to-date on the latest news, and so much more.

If you’re looking for a compact speaker that packs a lot of punch, look no further than the Bose Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This water-resistant speaker has up to 8 hours of playtime and a 30-foot wireless range. A built-in microphone allows for voice control or clear personal calls.

Work or play from anywhere with a Lenovo Chromebook Flex. This 2-in-1 laptop has a foldable keyboard than instantly turns it into a tablet for flexibility of use. With 10 hours of battery life, a 13.3″ FHD screen, and Intel Core processors, this slim but powerful laptop can keep up with your busy life. It even supports a Lenovo digital pen (sold separately) to write, design, and move items on the screen.

Get some Beats On-Ear Headphones for the teenager in your life, or yourself! These wireless headphones are comfy, durable, and provide a staggering 40 hours of battery life. Compatible with iOs and Android devices, these Bluetooth headphones are perfect for everyday use.

Hopefully, you’ll never need a Kingslim Dual Dash Cam, but having one just in case is a smart decision. The dash cam has night vision, a loop-recording function, and a 4K resolution video. It also has built-in GPS and front and back road cameras.

Looking for a perfect gift? Look no further than the Nixplay Touch Screen Digital Picture Frame. You can digitally send photos and video clips to the frame from anywhere. Users can use the touchscreen to “heart” pictures to make a favorite playlist. There’s even a smart sensor that wakes the frame when you enter the room.

Easily monitor your front or backyard with this Panasonic HomeHawk Home Monitoring Camera. With easy indoor installation, this camera is mounted to a window inside the home to monitor all that goes on outside. Bright night vision and clear video recording ensure that you’ll have evidence if anyone even thinks about taking one of the Amazon packages from your porch!