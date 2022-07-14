Beauty And Anti-Aging Solutions To Stock Up On During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale￼

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

As beauty connoisseurs, we’re always looking for beauty products to help us glow and slow down the aging process. Luckily, this week the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is featuring tons of beauty products to help us do just that! The sale starts July 15th and most days feature daily deals for 24 hours only. We rounded up which deals occur on which days and the best products to check out for each!

The skin care deals include some of our favorite brands like FOREO, Dermaflash, PMD and Refa. PMD’s clean facial cleansing device is always a crowd favorite! This device has powerful silicone bristles and four different cleansing modes to ensure that your face gets the best cleanse it’s had in years. If you’re looking for a microdermabrasion tool, check out PMD’s classic personal microderm device. This device helps you achieve the benefits of an in-office microdermabrasion from the comfort of your own home and is available in four different colors.

July 17th: La Mer Free Gift With $180 Purchase

This would be the best time to stock up on the legendary (and expensive) moisturizing cream that has the power to transform your skin! Another product they’re offering an insane deal on is their concentrate. The concentrate barrier serum is cell-renewing and has noticeable benefits for stronger and smoother skin.

July 18th: 25% Off Estee Lauder

One of Estee Lauder’s most popular products is their double wear stay-in-place liquid makeup foundation. This foundation features 24-hour wear and has a matte finish look. Not to mention, it is available in over 40 different shades. With over 6,000 customer reviews, buyers say their skin has never looked more flawless!

This day of deals includes customer favorites from Aveda, Aquis, Cuvee, Sisley, and more. Aveda is showcasing an iconic hair and hand set that features their rosemary mint purifying shampoo and conditioner and a moisturizing hand cream.

July 22nd: 25% Off MAC Products

One of MAC’s most popular products, their essential lipwear set, is being featured and includes a lip pencil, amplified lipstick and a lipglass. The two colors being offered are neutral and pink. If you’re looking for lip glosses, check out their mini lipglass lip gloss set that includes the shades ‘cosy rosy’, ‘the pleasure is mine’, and ‘hygge honey.’ One of MAC’s other deals you don’t want to miss is their Fix+ setting spray duo. It includes two full bottles of Prep + Prime setting spray and a travel size Prep + Prime in rose. This deal is too good to pass up!

July 23rd: Fragrance, Grooming And Home Fragrance Deals

These deals include scents from Jo Malone, YSL, Dolce & Gabbana, Viktor&Rolf, Mugler and more. Jo Malone London has a cologne collection set that includes five different fragrances. The fragrances can be worn alone or in combination with one another. Viktor&Rolf have a Flowerbomb eau de parfum set for sale that includes four pieces featuring the beloved Flowerbomb scent. Reviewers say the Flowerbomb scent is intoxicating and gives off hints of jasmine and rose!

July 24th: Up To 33% Off ‘Self Care Sunday’

July 24th is jam-packed with deals on Tula, Kylie Skin, Kate Somerville, Moon Juice, Mario Badescu, Origins, Shiseido and more. Kate Somerville’s age arrest wrinkle cream is being featured at an insane discount. Its proven technology helps combat the signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. If you’re looking for an exfoliating treatment, Kate Somerville’s highly rated ExfoliKate is on sale in the jumbo size. This product helps get rid of dry skin and helps the skin glow – just look at the before and after pictures! For blemish fighting help, check out Mario Badescu’s drying duo set. It comes with a 1 ounce drying lotion that helps heal and dry surface pimples and whiteheads overnight as well as twelve drying patches for on the go blemish fighting. Treat yourself to some self care on the 24th!

July 25th: 30% Off Clinique Eye Skin Care And Eye Makeup

A crowd favorite of Clinique is their Quickliner eyeliner pencil. With over 2,000 reviews and ten colors, this long-wearing eyeliner is a no-brainer! It comes with a smudge tool that can help create many different looks with just one product. To go with their eyeliner, Clinique’s high impact mascara helps lengthen and add volume to those beautiful lashes. The mascara is available in both black and brown/black. If these two products aren’t on your wish list, be sure to check out other eye makeup products by Clinique.

July 26th: 25% Off Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown’s long-wear cream eyeshadow sticks are the talk of the town. Each stick features a creamy eyeshadow that glides on smooth and stays put for 24 hours. The sticks come in a variety of skin-flattering shades.

July 27th: 25% Off Lancome

One product that has a huge following is Lancome’s dual finish multi-tasking powder foundation. It can be applied either dry or wet and has a matte finish look. The more powder you use, the more coverage you get and vice versa. It is a great product to build upon or use individually!

July 28th: 25% Off Kiehl’s

Their ultimate strength hand salve is a life saver for dry hands when it starts to get cold out! Kiehl’s says its best for active, dry hands and its botanical oils and natural wax help moisturize and condition the skin. For a hand and all over body lotion, Kiehl’s grapefruit hand and body lotion with aloe vera and oatmeal is a must!

July 29th: Up To 50% Off For National Lipstick Day

These can’t-miss lipstick deals include Bobbi Brown, MAC, Too Faced, Kylie Cosmetics, Clinique and more. Some of our favorites are Bobbi Brown’s free spirit color that is featured in a crushed lip duo set including both a lipstick and a gloss. Another favorite is Too Faced’s hype is real lip injection set. It features an extreme lip plumper and a maximum strength lip plumper that both help the lips appear full and pouty from the first use.

July 30th: Up To 40% Off Makeup

The final day of deals includes favorites from Bare Minerals, NARS and TooD. NARS’ TikTok famous orgasm blush duo features peachy pink blushes with an addition of a golden shimmer. It’s the perfect summer beach look!