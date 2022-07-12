Suggest

Save Hundreds Upgrading Your Home With These Furniture Amazon Prime Deals

Find those big ticket items you’ve been coveting for months!

By Perry Carpenter
July 12, 2022 | 4:55 a.m. CDT
Modern looking living room
(Followtheflow/Shutterstock.com)
The annual consumer holiday known as Amazon Prime Days takes place this year on July 12 and 13, and the special deals and promotions for Amazon Prime members are already being promoted.

If you are currently in the market for furniture, this is an excellent time to find what you need at a budget-friendly price point. Here are some of the best furniture deals we found running during Amazon Prime Days.

Decor Therapy Accent Table

$165.00 Shop Now at Amazon

This versatile antique navy accent table from Decor Therapy will add charm to any living space. This transitional console table is made of solid wood and glass, blending classic styling with modern updates, versatility, and function. It can be used as an entryway table, a living room accent table, or a dining room buffet server.

YITAHOME 5-Tier Bookshelf

$133.06 Shop Now At Amazon

The YITAHOME 5-Tier, S-Shaped Bookshelf isn’t just a piece of furniture, it’s a work of art. The industrial freestanding storage unit is perfect for a living room or home office and is available in retro brown, black, and white.

Mellow Adair Mid-Century Modern Sofa

$489.99 Shop Now at Amazon

If you love mid-century modern furniture and decor—and are looking for a comfortable, stylish couch—check out the Mellow Adair Mid-Century Sofa. Available in a neutral light gray tone, this timeless modern sofa is absolutely perfect for small spaces like apartments or tight living rooms.

Walker Edison Rustic TV Stand

$227.99 Shop Now at Amazon

Big TVs are no problem for the Walker Edison Rustic TV Stand. This modern farmhouse metal and wood piece can hold a flat-screen TV as large as 80 inches and up to 250 pounds. There’s also extra shelving and cabinets for storage, plus a cable management feature to run cords in the back.

Classic Brands Mornington Upholstered Platform Bed

$309.34 Shop Now at Amazon

This beautiful, sturdy upholstered platform and headboard from Classic Brands comes in Full, Queen, and King sizes. The colors available include linen, gray, and dark gray. This is a budget-friendly way to update the look of your bedroom with a trendy and modern design, and no box spring is required.

Nathan James Harper Mid-Century 2-Drawer Nightstand

$224.98 Shop Now at Amazon

The Nathan James Harper Mid-Century 2-Drawer Nightstand is a beautiful end table that features plenty of storage with a space-saving design. The neutral colors blend well with any furniture, and you can put this table together in just 15 minutes.

Vibe Gel Memory Foam 12-Inch Mattress

$293.36 Shop Now at Amazon

The 12-inch gel memory foam mattress from Vibe is available in all sizes—from twin to California King—and none of them will burn a hole in your wallet! Featuring a high-density base for optimal support and pain relief, the mattress is complete with 3 inches of gel-infused foam to help keep you cool all night long.

VASAGLE Kitchen Baker’s Rack

$103.37 Shop Now at Amazon

The Kitchen Baker’s Rack from VASAGLE is a versatile and stylish piece with tiered shelves and hooks that isn’t just for storing baking utensils. It’s also perfect for a coffee bar or a microwave oven stand, and is available in rustic brown, rustic walnut, and greige.

Roundhill Furniture Tufted Parsons Dining Chairs

$166.40 Shop Now at Amazon

Change up your dining room seating in a stylish, budget-friendly way with this set of high-backed Roundhill Tufted Parsons Dining Chairs. Available in blue, gray, purple, and tan, these chairs are button tufted with padded seats and backs, and they come with durable wooden legs that are painted black.

BestOffice Big And Tall Office Chair

$121.71 Shop Now at Amazon

The Big and Tall Office Chair from BestOffice is a mesh computer chair with lumbar support and a wide seat that can hold up to 400 pounds. The ergonomic task chair features a high back, adjustable arms, and a 360-degree swivel and rolling casters.

Walker Edison Writing Desk

$185.50 Shop Now at Amazon

This beautiful writing desk from Walker Edison features two drawers with telescoping metal glides, a lifted tempered glass tabletop, and a powder-coated metal frame. The 56-inch size makes it perfect for a small home office or multi-purpose room.

YITAHOME Wood Lift Top Coffee Table

$159.00 Shop Now at Amazon

Who doesn’t want a coffee table that offers extra storage and a workspace? The Lift Top Coffee Table from YITAHOME has both of those features, with a lift top that can function as a computer desk plus a hidden storage space for books, magazines, remotes, and projectors. 

Decor Therapy Vintage Cherry Round Side Table

$184.39 Shop Now at Amazon

This unique Vintage Round Side Table from Decor Therapy is constructed from Chinese Oak and veneers with a beautiful cherry finish for a traditional style. No assembly is required for this table. And during Amazon Prime Days, you can get it for just a fraction of the regular price.

Christopher Knight Indoor Woven Rattan Chairs

$278.84 Shop Now at Amazon

Christopher Knight—aka the actor formerly known as Peter Brady—has a gorgeous line of furniture that includes this set of Indoor Rattan Chairs that we just love. The clean lines and round edges make them super stylish while at the same time being comfortable and sturdy. These are a great buy!

Teamson Home Bathroom Linen Cabinet

$225.99 Shop Now at Amazon

This Tyler Two-Tone Linen Tower Cabinet from Teamson will add some style and storage to any interior space. This is a freestanding cabinet that features one drawer, one glass door, and three open shelves.

