10 Unique Gifts From Small Businesses, All Under $50 And Available On Amazon

There’s more to supporting small businesses during the holiday season than visiting a local brick-and-mortar store. There are tons of small businesses with stores on Amazon. This means these small retailers also have all of the perks of the e-commerce giant, like 2-day shipping and one-click ordering. Here are 10 unique gifts from small businesses that are all under $50 and available on Amazon.

A bespoke gift for your favorite at-home chef—like a personalized cutting board from Naked WoodWorks—is perfect for the holidays. This keepsake is made from walnut or maple wood and will last for years to come.

Customizing this gift is super easy. Before you checkout, they will ask you to input a little bit of info. They’ll need the names and dates you want to be included, and then Naked WoodWorks will place that information on the cutting board in “the most aesthetically pleasing way possible.”

Wireless earbuds are a great gift, but they can get quite pricey. That’s where iLuv comes in. Their TB100 Wireless Earbuds have a price point under $50 and they are available in a variety of different colors.

Compact and ultra-lightweight, these cordless TWS Bluetooth earbuds offer up the best listening experience–and they have thousands of five-star reviews to prove it.

Paksh Novelty Store has a beautiful glass decanter with an airtight geometric glass stopper that can store wine, whiskey, brandy, and other libations. The sturdy Italian glass on this decanter will preserve its crisp, rich texture.

However, it doesn’t have to be used to store liquor. This glass carafe can also be used to “sophisticatedly store fresh juices, water, mouthwash, and other thin liquids.”

The Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap will quickly dry hair, reduce frizz, and prevent damage because it’s made from superabsorbent material. The extra-strong loop design will keep the Turbie Twist Towel secure, making it easy to go about your morning routine without interruption.

The Arcturus Military Wool Blanket is a soft, warm blanket that comes in four different colors, and is perfect for the woods or at home on the couch. The huge size of 64″x 88″ is big enough for two people to cozy up together while tailgating, camping, or enjoying an outdoor concert. This high-quality blanket is machine washable, and it will get softer and softer with each wash.

If you have an avid outdoorsman on your holiday shopping list, a Bozeman Camping Coffee Pot from COLETTI is a unique, yet classic gift. Engineered for the outdoors, this coffee pot allows you to make good coffee anywhere, for anyone.

Speaking of camping, a LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Camping Lantern and Phone Charger is a great gift idea for someone who enjoys the outdoors or who does a lot of traveling on the open road.

This lightweight and collapsible lantern and phone charger is easy to take or store anywhere. It offers approximately 50 hours of light on low mode from a full charge, and it can recharge your smartphone or tablet.

This high-quality four-piece set of Moscow Mule Mugs from PG is larger than the standard 16-18 ounce size. These large mugs have a capacity to hold 19.5 ounces, making them ideal for adding extra garnish or more ice.

With a stable base and a comfortable, easy-to-hold brass handle, these extra-sturdy copper mugs are great for Moscow Mules. But, they also work perfectly for other cocktails or non-alcoholic beverages like iced tea, lemonade, soda, juice, milk, or iced coffee.

Give the gift of soft skin with a glow via SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. This is a lotion/body butter that is meant to be applied after a shower. Simply massage it into your skin with a circular motion to create warmth, make your skin baby soft, and add an immediate glow.

For the dog lover in your life, Remy+Roo has a four-pack of unique dog bandanas with a curved design and adjustable sizing to fit any pooch. Made from premium durable fabric, these dog bandanas are hand-created by talented artists.

The patterns included in each four-pack are made to complement each other. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, Remy+Roo has a 100 percent money-back guarantee.

All of these unique gift ideas come from small businesses, have a price point under $50, and are available on Amazon. To shop for more gifts from small businesses via Amazon, click here. And remember, Small Business Saturday this year takes place on November 27.

