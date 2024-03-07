Adult Film Star Emily Willis’ Family Preparing for the Worst Amid Hospitalization

A dark cloud has cast its shadow over the adult film industry. Adult film star Emily Willis is currently in the hospital and is in critical condition. Willis’ stepfather, Michael Willis, said she remains unconscious. The film actress is currently on a ventilator while her family is bracing for the worst.

Emily Willis remains in critical condition following her February hospitalization. She has yet to regain consciousness and remains in a coma. Michael Willis, Emily’s father, told TMZ that she is unresponsive. And although her condition is stable, they’re preparing for the worst.

Willis’ Toxicology Report Came Back Clean

Willis was hospitalized in February. Police assumed that she was suffering from an overdose. But the doctors told a different story.

Her toxicology report came back clean because no drugs were in her system. However, Willis’ father Michael says he and the family are still waiting to view the report for themselves.

Actress Suffered With Eating Disorder

There is also another interesting wrinkle to the story. Although the film actress’ toxicology report came clean she still struggled with drug abuse. Her stepfather Michael says that his daughter was not consistently eating before going into rehab. She weighed as little as 80 pounds before she admitted herself.

Even with an apparent eating disorder, Michael says that it has not been confirmed if that is what landed her in the hospital. But he did tell TMZ that Emily was ‘determined’ to get back on the right track.

The family has launched a GoFundMe for Emily. The statement on the fundraiser says, “The gap in coverage leaves us facing significant out-of-pocket expenses for treatments,” Willis’ family pointed out. “And medications essential to Emily’s recovery.”