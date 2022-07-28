Shock Rumor Says Adele Supposedly Addicted To Plastic Surgery After Apparently Unrecognizable Appearance

Is Adele hooked on plastic surgery? One report says the “Skyfall” singer cannot stop changing her appearance and her loved ones are getting wary. Let’s check in and learn what’s really going on.

‘Check Out That Pout!’

According to Life & Style, Adele is almost unrecognizable after losing 100 pounds in 2020. Her transformation hasn’t stopped, and she’s supposedly now trying to change her face as well. A source says a move to LA caused an image obsession: “Some people claim Adele’s even addicted to plastic surgery. She’s constantly researching the latest procedures online!”

Recent photos of Adele apparently hint at numerous tweaks. A doctor says, “Adele appears to have undergone some considerable changes,” arguing that her nose looks thinner and her lips have likely had fillers. The doctor also suspects Botox.

All the plastic surgery could mean an end for Adele’s love life, the outlet notes. Rich Paul is supposedly not a fan of his partner’s road. An insider concludes, “He has warned Adele to tone it down… Rich doesn’t want to date some Hollywood Barbie doll. He loves Adele the way she is.”

Is Adele Okay?

A few details in this story are impossible to believe. No source can accurately say what Adele is researching online aside from Adele. Unless Life & Style is hacking into her computer, then that’s just a load of hooey.

The evidence in this story largely comes from a doctor using terms like “likely,” “appears,” and “suspect.” The devil is in the details here: This doctor has never treated Adele. They’re just openly speculating based on a few carefully selected photographs. It’s best to avoid conflating truth with speculation.

To prove its point about Adele’s shifting appearance, the article compares two Adele photos. One photo is a fairly recent paparazzi photo, and the other is from 2008. Let’s put nose job rumors aside, and let’s even put Adele’s dramatic weight loss aside. Unless you’re Paul Rudd, no one is going to look the same after 14 years.

Adele was 20 in 2008, and she’s 34 now. You don’t need a plastic surgeon to say she looks different. While Adele looks radically different after her weight loss, she’s still recognizably herself. Even if she did get work done, then it was minor and not at all close to an addiction. This story doesn’t have a leg to stand on.

A History With Adele

Life & Style announced last October that Adele was rushing to the altar with Paul. The two are still dating, but that wedding did not happen. In 2019, it claimed Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone were helping Adele launch her film career. Both Lawrence and Stone are far too busy to be agents for Adele. She’s expressed little interest in acting to this point.

Adele now joins Gwen Stefani as a supposed plastic surgery addict. It’s just a lame tabloid trope used to insult women’s faces.

