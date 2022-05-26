Adele Allegedly Struggling After Boyfriend Rich Paul Is Seen Partying Without Her On Her Birthday, Anonymous Source Says

Is Adele ready to break up with Rich Paul? The sports agent was spotted partying without Adele on her birthday. Is she really upset enough to end things for good? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Adele Is Rolling Deep In The Dumps’

According to the National Enquirer, Paul was flirting up a storm with other women on Adele’s birthday. He chose to hang out with LeBron James instead of his singer girlfriend. A source says, “His friends haven’t seen him this happy in a very long time. He spent her birthday partying in Miami with LeBron and there were a ton of pretty girls coming over to their table.”

Adele made a few social media posts on her birthday and made no mention of Paul. Insiders say the two are taking “a little breather,” but things may be worse than they’re letting on. Adele supposedly canceled her Las Vegas residency just so she could repair their floundering union. “It hasn’t hit Adele that this is really the end, but it’s hard for their friends to see them getting back together,” a source concludes.

Are Rich Paul And Adele Still Together?

Oh, the dangers of print media. While Paul wasn’t with Adele on her birthday, multiple sources told People the two are still together. They went to Napa a few days later and both Paul and Adele were sitting courtside at the Golden State Warriors game. Adele posted a series of cute photos with Paul on Instagram beside the caption, “Time flies.”

The two were only apart on her birthday for business reasons. Adele is hard at work on her new residency, while Paul and James were celebrating Formula 1 weekend in Miami. While the two weren’t seen publicly for a few months, that’s all over now. They’re obviously going strong, so this outlet obviously had no real insight into their lives.

Bogus Adele Stories

Rumors have swirled about Paul being the real reason why Adele’s Las Vegas residency has been postponed. Apparently, they’re either breaking up or she’s pregnant. Either of these scenarios is accurate. Adele’s postponement was a multilayered issue involving creative differences. Now that she has a different crew around her, it should finally happen.

As for the Enquirer, it once tried to invent a rivalry between Adele and Taylor Swift. A source close to Swift laughed off the story to Gossip Cop. Last year, we busted its story about Adele abandoning her diet because of Paul. She obviously hasn’t done that. Paul and Adele are doing just fine, so this story is totally false.

