actor-sports-vampire-fangs-on-oscars-red-carpet

Sinners actor Jack O’Connell took the term ‘vamp’ a little too literally on the Oscars red carpet, baring a set of fangs to complement his tux.

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O’Connell made a statement on the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards, flashing a set of prosthetic vampire fangs at the cameras. Dressed in a classic black and white tuxedo, the actor accessorised his look with black sunglasses and a… sharp smile.

Jack O’Connell attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)



The bold choice is likely a tribute to his role as the Irish vampire, Remmick, in Sinners. We also have a sneaking suspicion that those might be the very same prosthetic fangs he wore in the film.

Fans on social media were quick to praise the look. One user pointed out that the “cummerbund [imitates] Remmick’s high waist suspenders,” while others called the fangs and sunglasses “perfection.” Another commented, “this eatsss…so natural too.”

“Honestly, this is the most committed cosplay I’ve ever seen at the Oscars,” another fan joked on X.

Jack O’Connell Flashed His Fangs at Another Key Moment at the Oscars

O’Connell also flashed the fangs during a fun moment during the ceremony’s lavish performance of “I Lied to You,” which was nominated for Best Original Song. O’Connell (presumably in character) attempted to get on stage alongside the performers led by Miles Caton, Raphael Saadiq, and Buddy Lee.

Caton himself turned a grinning and exasperated O’Connell away.

Miles Caton and Jack O’Connell and the 98th Annual Academy Awards. (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler’s Southern vampire drama secured a record-breaking 16 nominations and won four Oscars. Writer-director-producer Ryan Coogler won for Best Original Screenplay, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first woman to win for Best Cinematography. Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor on his first nomination. The film’s fourth award went to Ludwig Göransson for Best Original Score—his third Oscar, and his second for a Coogler film after Black Panther.

The film was nominated for Best Picture alongside Train Dreams, F1, Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, The Secret Agent, and Sentimental Value. However, it was Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another that took home the night’s top prize.