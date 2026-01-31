Actor Accused of Causing 4-Car Accident While Drunk

A beloved and award-winning actor is facing allegations of causing a four-car accident while under the influence of alcohol.

Videos by Suggest

Kannada language actor Mayur Patel is accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash while intoxicated on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru, India, according to NDTV.

The crash happened around 10 PM on Jan. 28 near the Commando Hospital signal. Police report that a car stopped at a traffic light was struck from behind, causing a chain reaction involving four vehicles.

Mayur Patel was driving the Toyota Fortuner at the time of the incident.

Per NDTV, police suspect the crash was caused by speeding and reckless driving. The collision damaged four vehicles, including two Swift Dzire cars and one government vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Halasuru traffic police arrived at the scene and administered a breathalyzer test to the actor, which reportedly came back positive.

After the collision, the other drivers involved filed formal complaints. Local police have since registered a case and impounded Patel’s vehicle as part of the investigation.

According to The Times of India, an investigating officer confirmed Patel was driving the SUV during the crash. “He is not disputing that, and has promised to bear the expenses incurred in repairing the cars. However, we booked him for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the accident through rash and negligent driving,” the officer reportedly stated.

The actor must appear in court, pay the fine, and then get his vehicle released.

Police also stated that the insurance for his Toyota Fortuner had expired.

Victim of Suspected DUI Crash Involving Actor Speaks Out

One of the crash victims, identified as Srinivas, said he had purchased the taxi just a week earlier using a bank loan and other borrowings. “When I faced a shortage of money, I pledged my wife’s jewelry,” he told police, per The Times of India.

His vehicle, damaged at both the rear and front, is currently held at the police station for inspection by RTO officials. “This means I have to wait for another 3-4 days without earning anything. On Feb 5, I have to pay the monthly instalment for my bank loan,” an emotional Srinivas said.

Mayur Patel is a Kannada cinema and TV actor who debuted in the early 2000s. He is known for a variety of film roles and gained significant public recognition as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 2, according to Pinkvilla.

An investigation into the accident continues.