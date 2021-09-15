ABBA Getting $100 Million To Replace Celine Dion In Vegas?

Is Celine Dion getting replaced by ABBA? One report says the Las Vegas fixture is on the way out, and the “Fernando” crooners are moving in. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘ABBA Dabba Do!’

According to the National Enquirer, ABBA’s hotly-anticipated reunion is bad news for Dion. The group is secretly negotiating to reunite onstage in Las Vegas, pushing Dion to the curb in the process. A source says, “Instead of hitting the road, the four stars are seriously considering a $100 million offer to replace Celine at The Colosseum that was built for her in Las Vegas.”

What’s Going On With ABBA’s Reunion?

It’s impressive how wrong such a short article can be. It’s true that ABBA is reuniting, but they’re not going on tour. One of the greatest pop bands ever is using virtual reality to create more of a concert experience than a concert. Their holograms will be performing in London. They’re not even touring in the flesh for their own reunion tour, so there’s no reason to believe they’d all move to Las Vegas.

Speaking of which, ABBA is famously Swedish, and some of its members still live there. The ABBA Arena in London will host this hologram show, but there are no current plans for it to come stateside. The tabloid expects us to believe the band would move across the world for the sake of a big payday? The band hasn’t toured for 40 years, and their “Dancing Queen” royalty checks ensure that they don’t need to go back to performing constantly now.

The most perplexing part of this story is the bumping of Dion. Gossip Cop guesses that the Enquirer simply used the very first Las Vegas act that came to mind for this story. Dion is one of many performers coming to the brand new Resorts World Las Vegas this autumn. She’s Las vegas royalty. It makes no business sense whatsoever to purposefully bump one of the most successful acts in the history of the city for any band.

Other Tall Tales

This tabloid despises Dion and attacks her constantly. It recently said she was “fattening up” after years of being a “walking skeleton.” It previously claimed she suffered a botched plastic surgery, but that was completely made up. These hit pieces on her body prove how little the tabloid really knows.

An ABBA residency in Las Vegas would be a lot of fun, but that doesn’t appear to be in the cards. It’s possible this hologram show makes its way to Sin City, but there’s no way that would ever kick Dion out of town. This story is completely false.