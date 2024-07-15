abandoned-newborn-with-umbilical-cord-still-attached-rescued-after-being-left-on-street

The New York City Fire Department and Office of Children and Family Services are investigating after an abandoned newborn was found on the street alive with the umbilical cord still attached.

In a statement, the New York City Fire Department revealed that around 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, two EMTs were outside EMT Station 7, located on 23rd St., when a bystander knocked on the ambulance window. The bystander told them there was a newborn baby abandoned on the sidewalk.

Although she was just wrapping up her shift, one of the EMTs approached and immediately assessed the baby. Thankfully the infant was still alive.

“We fell back on our training and relied on what the Fire Department taught us,” the EMT, identified as Mia Chin, explained. “When I approached the infant, it was crying and cooing and waving.”

Chin and fellow EMT, Patrick Feimer, brought the newborn into the station for further medical care. Two paramedics, Jack Kaddah and Dennison Rougier then transported the little one to Bellevue Hospital. The infant is currently in stable condition.

Chin said she was so happy the infant was still alive. “I don’t feel like a hero. I feel like Patrick and I really worked as a team to bring this child where they could get medical care,” she said. “And thank God it was a positive outcome.”

New York City resident Ayatta Swann was identified as the infant’s mother. She checked herself into the hospital where the newborn was receiving care. The New York City Police Department stated that Swann was charged with abandonment of a child.

New York Fire Department Commissioner Praises EMTs For Saving the Abandoned Newborn

Meanwhile, Fire Commissioner, Laura Kavanagh, also praised Chin and Feimer for their efforts.

“Even though they were actually coming off of a shift, they did exactly what our members of EMS do all the time,” Commissioner Kavanagh said. “They’re always on no matter where they are, they’re always ready to help no matter what’s happening.”

Kavanagh also said the EMTs always run towards danger or emergencies. No matter what they might be facing. And this crew did exactly that – they immediately treated the infant, they brought them inside, they made sure that they got all the care they need, that they were checked out.”

During a press conference, Feimer spoke about the unexpected situation. “Getting a knock on the window like that, you don’t know what you’re going to walk into,” he said.

“So we just ran over and tried to assess the situation and when we saw [the newborn], that’s when you kind of snap into action.”

New York has a safe haven law. This allows babies up to 30 days of age to be left in a safe location. These locations are generally hospitals or fire stations.