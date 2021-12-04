Aaron Rodgers Supposedly Bossed Around And ‘Turned Into A Wimp’ By Shailene Woodley, Anonymous Tipster Says

Is Aaron Rodgers a traditionally masculine manly man? One report says he’s been reduced to a wimp by his fiancé Shailene Woodley. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Shailene Nags Aaron to Recycle’

According to Life & Style, Rodgers isn’t a real man. Woodley may have slammed his critics amid his COVID-19 scandal, but privately, she’s a nag. “Shailene has turned big, tough Aaron into a wimp,” an insider says. “She’s constantly reminding him to do things like recycle.”

Woodley belittles the reigning NFL MVP. “She’ll scold him like a kid — like she’s his mother.” Woodley’s a known environmentalist and is forcing Rodgers to adhere to her green lifestyle.

What’s Going On With Aaron Rodgers?

You’d be hard-pressed to find a less sophisticated story. Aaron Rodgers is a big football man and Woodley plays the part of the nagging jezebel. This is incredibly disrespectful toward Woodley: a proud feminist and environmentalist.

Rodgers has always been a supporter of social justice. While he’s not been as vocal an environmentalist as Woodley, he quietly supported Colin Kaepernick and is an active philanthropist in Wisconsin. There’s a reason he and Woodley are engaged: They share similar values. This is obvious and Life & Style knows it, but it needs to attack a strong woman, so attack it does.

This embarrassing COVID-19 scandal has proven to the public how devoted Woodley is. She’s publicly attacked the Daily Mail for its coverage and bragged about her fiance’s measurements. Her defense earned criticism, but it does show how close she and Rodgers really are. They’re in love, so this story should be disregarded.

One Lame Cover Story

This article was just one small part of a Life & Style cover story about henpecked men. Each and every one of these stories followed the same exact formula and relied on outdated stereotypes. It claimed Gisele Bündchen wouldn’t allow Tom Brady to go outside. Brady and Bündchen have a healthy relationship, so that was false.

Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Prince Harry handing control of his finances to Meghan Markle. They can afford to hire a church of folks to handle it for them.

This Rodgers story is almost identical to another Life & Style story from the very same issue. It claimed Mila Kunis treats Ashton Kutcher “like a child.” The tabloid couldn’t even come up with four unique ideas for this regressive cover story. Rodgers and Woodley respect one another far more than this tabloid does.

