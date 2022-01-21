Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Allegedly Broke Up After ‘Blowout’ In December, Latest Rumor Says

Did Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley break up before the holidays? One tabloid claims the actress and football players have gone their separate ways. Here’s the latest gossip about Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s whirlwind romance.

Shailene Woodley ‘Sacks’ Aaron Rodgers?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers called off their wedding and parted ways for good. “They had a huge fight, and Shailene ended things,” an insider spills. “She’s really down about it, but she seems determined not to go back. She says Aaron is just too jealous and controlling for it to ever work.”

And apparently, their relationship wasn’t in the stars. “Astrology nut” Woodley reportedly decided she and Rodgers weren’t “cosmically compatible.” But it wasn’t all superstition since Woodley couldn’t take Rodgers’ jealousy over her male friends. “She felt like she was being grilled all the time. She was okay with their long-distance relationship, but it obviously was having a bad effect on Aaron,” the tipster explains.

As for Rodgers, he was embarrassed by Woodley’s comments about his body. After a man was mistakenly identified as Rodgers in a recent internet exchange, Woodley cheekily responded that she knows Rodger’s body “VERY well” and that his feet were “a LOT bigger” than the man pictured. “Anyone who knows Shailene knows she speaks her mind. She’s sorry it didn’t work out, but she can’t be with someone who tries to cage her,” the source notes. “She made a decision to make the change, and it’s over now.”

Shailene Woodley ‘Boots Quarterback’?

Here’s the deal: We have no idea if Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still together at this very second. The couple hasn’t been seen together in weeks, and they haven’t spoken publicly about each other at all in their time apart. It’s totally possible that they broke up or are on a break of some kind. That being said, it’s also totally possible that they’re still together but would rather keep the details of their relationship private. We have no way of knowing for sure.

What we do know is that this tabloid has no more insight than we do. We’re sure this alleged “insider” is no friend of Woodley’s and likely just wanted to add to the growing pile of breakup rumors. But there may be no need to fear at all.

A source recently told People — a far more reputable source than the Enquirer — that Woodley and Rodgers are definitely still together, but they have a “very different, non-traditional relationship.” The source added, “It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things.”

The Tabloids On Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers

But this wouldn’t be the first time a tabloid was wrong about Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers’ relationship. Last year, Star claimed Woodley and Rodgers were ready to have kids. Then Life & Style alleged Woodley was turning Rodgers “into a wimp.” And more recently, Life & Style reported Woodley and Rodgers called it quits after Christmas. Obviously, none of these magazines has the inside scoop on Woodley and Rodgers’ relationship.

More Trending News

How Your Zodiac Sign Should Prepare For The January 2022 Mercury Retrograde

Michael Strahan Finally Solves ‘Mystery Woman’ Fan Encounter Thanks To Social Media

Britney Spears Shows Off Toned Legs In Insta Pic, But Her Shoes Are All We See

Why Will Smith Should Be Scared After His Ex-Wife’s Big Move, According To One Rumor

Brad Pitt Supposedly Alienating Friends And Fans With Gross Habits, Latest Gossip Claims