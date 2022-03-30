The Rumored Reason Why Shailene Woodley Allegedly Took Aaron Rodgers Back

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are back together. Good for them! One outlet says it has the inside scoop on what made the reunion happen. Gossip Cop investigates.

Why Reunite?

Per In Touch, Woodley and Rodgers appeared happier than ever just a few days after their apparent breakup made headlines. Rodgers posted a photograph on Instagram of the two snuggling up on the couch, and the quarterback wrote, “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

A source says Rodgers had to work hard to get her to come back. “He sent her flowers and gifts and basically begged her to take him back. He even suggested couples therapy to help work on their relationship.” The vulnerability seems to have worked, the tipster says, and now they have a fresh start. The insider concludes, “They’re more in love than ever and still planning to get married.”

What Really Happened?

Imagine Aaron Rodgers begging Shailene Woodley to take him back with promises of therapy. That’s a pretty private moment, right? Something like that would surely only be known to the couple themselves and maybe a few of their most trusted friends. Zero people in this ecosystem are going to start blabbing secrets to In Touch. It’s impossible to trust these so-called sources which encompass 100 percent of this story.

Why did Rodgers and Woodley get back together? Gossip Cop has no idea. It’s unclear if their split was even that official in the first place. They certainly didn’t seem to have missed a beat when Rodgers and Woodley were seen being affectionate last week.

Oddly enough, this story is a total carbon copy of a Life & Style story from just a few weeks ago. It too said Rodgers was attempting to win Woodley back with presents, flowers, and therapy. It’s common to see lazy tabloids parrot one another for easy stories. Woodley and Rodgers aren’t the most conventional couple in the world, so there are infinite reasons why they would’ve come back together. Dollars to donuts, it was just communication.

A Note on Therapy

In Touch has used couples therapy on more than one occasion to explain why a couple has stayed together. In 2017, it claimed therapy saved the marriage of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. A year later, it kept Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban together.

Couples therapy is a wonderful tool for all partners, struggling or not, but you can’t help but raise an eyebrow at these stories. It’s just a trope at this point, so it’s tough to take seriously. Only Woodley and Rodgers could tell you why they’ve stuck it out, and neither is talking.

