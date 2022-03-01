Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Got Dumped By Shailene Woodley Over Football, Insider Says

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may be over. One report says she dumped him over his football career. Here’s what we know.

‘Why Shailene Dumped Aaron’

Per Life & Style, Woodley and Rodgers have canceled their wedding after a year-long engagement. The two got together during the lockdown and quickly fell in love. Woodley wasn’t prepared for life without Rodgers once the NFL season began. The constant travel and long-distance romance put a damper on the relationship.

A source explains, “Everything was so easy during lockdown. They were just living in their bubble.” Once Woodley got busy with work and Rodgers got busy with football, the source says, “They started spending less and less time together. She didn’t feel like he was pulling his weight.”

Everything came to a head when Woodley gave Rodgers an ultimatum: herself or football. The insider concludes, “He chose football, so she dumped him.”

Nothing Is This Clear

The state of Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers’ relationship is still very much in flux. Sister outlets like Star and the National Enquirer announced these two had split up before they announced anything. Page Six, which is far more reliable than this tabloid, says the two are still talking things through.

Rodgers recently wrote a gratitude-filled post on Instagram. He thanked Woodley profusely “for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Clearly, Rodgers is on good enough terms with Woodley if he’s professing unconditional love, so we doubt that he was summarily dumped as this tabloid says. Furthermore, Rodgers hasn’t said anything about his NFL future quite yet. His name is everywhere in trade rumors, and he seems open to retirement. Only time will tell what happens to Rodgers, but this story was premature to say the least.

Rodgers Myths Abound

Life & Style constantly attacks these two, so it’s hardly a valid source. It claimed Shailene Woodley had turned Aaron Rodgers into a wimp. It then claimed Rodgers had dumped Woodley over Christmas. Suddenly it’s Woodley breaking up with Rodgers. There’s no consistency from this outlet regarding this relationship.

Its cluelessness goes back years. In 2018, it published a story about Woodley not wanting Meryl Streep to join the cast of Big Little Lies. A source close to the situation exclusively told us that everyone in the cast was delighted for Streep to join, which is hardly surprising. Since Aaron Rodgers is figuring out his career and relationship, this latest story should just be ignored.

