Aaron Rodgers Allegedly Begging Shailene Woodley To Take Him Back, Gossip Says

Is Aaron Rodgers desperately trying to win back Shailene Woodley? The couple’s exact relationship status has been hard to pin down lately, but one tabloid claims Rodgers has never been more sure that Woodley is the one for him. Here’s the latest gossip about Rodgers and Woodley’s whirlwind romance.

Aaron Rodgers Pleading With Shailene Woodley?

This week, Life & Style reports Aaron Rodgers hasn’t given up on his engagement to Shailene Woodley. According to the report, Rodgers is taking responsibility for the role he played in their breakup, and he’s promising to do better. “Aaron realizes that he messed up and that he took Shailene for granted,” an insider dishes. “He’s begging her for another chance, sending flowers and gifts. He even suggested couples therapy to show how serious he really is about repairing their relationship.”

But Woodley’s friends are apparently urging her to proceed with caution. “Shailene is in a real predicament because she still has strong feelings for Aaron,” the tipster confides. “They’re not officially back together yet — Aaron will have to work a lot harder to prove that he’s changed — but he and Shailene are trying to talk through their issues.”

What’s Going On With Rodgers And Woodley?

First of all, it’s true that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers’ breakup was widely reported. But recent events have us wondering if the media jumped the gun. It’s true Woodley and Rodgers went a few months without mentioning one another publicly or being spotted out together — but that isn’t the case anymore. And now, everyone’s left wondering if they ever even broke things off in the first place.

On February 21, Rodgers posted a series of photos with a lengthy caption expressing his gratitude for the people in his life. One of those photos was of him and Woodley cuddled up on a sofa together, and the caption read, “@shailenewoodley thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Is The Wedding Off?

And the very next day, Rodgers called Woodley an “amazing partner to do life with” during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show. “She’s just an incredible woman, talented, smart kind,” Rodgers went on. “I said last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like and that’s a great gift. When you have a partner like that it just makes life so much more enjoyable”. Some fans are also convinced they heard Woodley laughing in the background of Rodger’s interview.

Then, a fan spotted Rodgers and Woodley at a restaurant together the very same day as the interview. Since the two haven’t addressed the split rumors, we can’t be certain if they’re still engaged or not. But it’s obvious that they still care for each other deeply, and they’re still seeing each other in some capacity.

Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Notably, Life & Style has been a less than reliable source throughout Woodley and Rodgers’ relationship. A few months ago, the outlet reported Woodley was belittling Rodgers and turning him “into a wimp.” Then the magazine claimed Rodgers broke things off after spending Christmas apart. And just last week, the publication reported once again that things were over between Woodley and Rodgers — but this time, it was all about football. Obviously, Life & Style is an incredibly inconsistent and unreliable outlet, especially wherever Rodgers and Woodley are concerned.

