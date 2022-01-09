Aaron Rodgers Rumor: Allegedly Broke Up With Shailene Woodley After Spending Christmas Apart

Have Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley called it quits? One tabloid claims the controversial couple broke up less than one year after getting engaged. Here’s the latest gossip on Rodgers and Woodley’s whirlwind romance.

Aaron Rodgers ‘Breaks Shailene’s Heart’?

This week, Life & Style reports things have cooled off between Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley. While the couple seemed head-over-heels for one another after announcing their surprise engagement last year, sightings of them together have dwindled over the last few months. Some say that the couple just has a “nontraditional” relationship, but others say that isn’t quite the case.

“Nonexistent is closer to the truth,” one insider responds. “They didn’t even spend Christmas together — and the wedding is off!” Of course, both Woodley and Rodgers have career obligations that force them to spend time apart. That being said, rumor has it that Rodgers isn’t putting in the work to keep their romance alive. “[Rodgers isn’t] pulling his weight and is never around. He chose football over her, and she’s devastated,” the tipster concludes.

‘Game Over’ For Rodgers And Woodley?

While we can’t say for certain if Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still together at this very second, all we can say is that we have no reason to believe they’ve broken up. It’s unclear how the couple spent the holidays, but even if they weren’t together, that isn’t proof that their relationship is over. Furthermore, this story about Rodgers not “pulling his weight” is total speculation. There’s no evidence to suggest there’s any tension between Woodley and Rodgers, so it’s safe to say this story was just mindless gossip.

But one source recently told People that there’s a reason the couple isn’t often spotted together. Apparently, they have a very “non-traditional relationship,” and they aren’t ones to gush about each other on social media. “Shailene and Aaron are still together. It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense and are very private about things,” the insider explained.

But since neither Woodley nor Rodgers has addressed the split rumors, we have no way to know for certain if they hold any water. Until the couple says otherwise, we’re left to assume that they’re still together. In the meantime, we should take reports like these with a grain of salt.

The Tabloid On Famous Couples

This isn’t the first time Life & Style has called “breakup” when a celebrity couple was doing just fine. Not long ago, the outlet claimed Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were on the rocks. Then the magazine reported “warning signs” pointed to Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth divorcing. And more recently, the publication alleged Cindy Crawford’s marriage was on the brink. Obviously, Life & Style isn’t the authority on celebrity relationships it pretends to be.