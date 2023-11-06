Aaron Carter’s Brother Nick Gets Emotional One Year After His Death

It’s been nearly one year since Aaron Carter’s death.

Nick Carter, 43, got extremely emotional when he talked about his late brother, Aaron Carter. The world froze in November 2022 when Aaron, who was 34 at the time, was found dead by his housekeeper in what was later ruled out as an accidental drowning.

A day after his death, Nick shared an emotional tribute to his brother on Instagram. “My heart is broken,” he said. “God, Please take care of my baby brother.”

Nick was doing an interview with E! News on Friday to promote his new single. One of the questioners inquired about how the Backstreet Boys singer was handling the passing of his younger sibling, especially with the anniversary approaching.

As it turned out, Nick is still deeply affected by it.

Tears welled up in his eyes as he remember his brother. Nick then shared that they were in the process of repairing their strained relationship before his sudden death.

It’s heartbreaking to see that Nick is still grieving so heavily. He then went on to explain that as the holidays get closer, everything reminds him of Aaron. He still can’t believe his baby brother is gone.

According to the interview, Nick is still grappling with Aaron’s passing and hasn’t found full understanding, though he holds hope for clarity in the future. The same sentiment applies to others in Aaron’s circle, such as his girlfriend and the mother of his child, Princeton.

TMZ reported that Melanie Martin took legal action by filing a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of herself and Aaron’s infant child. She claimed that several parties were responsible for supplying Aaron with dangerous medications, which tragically led to his bathtub drowning.

The outlet revealed that Aaron’s official cause of death was linked to Xanax and huffing.

Still, our hearts are with Nick Carter as he remembers his brother following the anniversary of his sudden death.