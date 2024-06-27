Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel admits she knew he would die from drug abuse more than a year and a half after his death.

While appearing on Taylor and Tay Lautner’s The Squeeze podcast this week, Angel spoke about her brother and sister, Leslie, who died from an overdose in 2012. “What’s so interesting about Leslie’s passing — she passed away when I was 23 — her death completely blindsided me,” she explained. “I didn’t see that one coming.”

Angel Carter admitted she was already in therapy preparing for Aaron’s death when Leslie unexpectedly passed. “I thought he was going to die,” Angel said about Aaron. She said she feared his death during her throughout her 20s. “I knew this day was going to come and I think he knew it too.”

Angel said she spent years of her trying to help her brother. However, she revealed her twin couldn’t get himself out of the addiction and had often pushed her support away.

Aaron Carter tragically passed away on Nov. 5, 2022. He had been in and out of rehab at the time, with his last treatment being in Sept. 2022. Carter was found death in a bathtub of his California home. He was 34 at the time.

Carter’s death was ruled accidental but he was found to be under the influence of several substances. He and Angel’s older sister, Bobbie Jean, died one year later from drug abuse.

Angel Carter Recalls Brother Aaron Struggled Significantly With Mental Health in 2019

While continuing to open up about her brother Aaron, Angel Carter recalled the summer of 2019 when the “I Want Candy” hitmaker struggled with his addiction as he had multiple mental health episodes. He was diagnosed with both bipolar and schizophrenia disorders at that point.

Angel alleged during the same time, Aaron had told her about his thoughts of killing babies. He also claimed that he started to accumulate several guns. The incident led Angel and older brother Nick to file restraining orders against Aaron.

During the court proceedings, Aaron Carter’s guns were confiscated. “I had to protect him from himself,” Angel explained about the ordeal. She pointed out that the years of being “exploited and used” by those around him took a tremendous toll on her brother.

“I couldn’t save him,” Angel said. “It wasn’t my responsibility to save him but I tried.”

Later in the discussion, Angel spoke about how Aaron had been dubbed the “breadwinner” of the Carter family. She recounted how Aaron thought their parents’ 2003 divorce was due to his stardom. “He thought that the success destroyed the family,” she noted.

According to Angel, Aaron started experimenting with marijuana before his parents split when he was 12. He didn’t go for the hard drugs until their parents’ divorce. “He was experimenting with ecstasy and huffing duster cans,” Angel revealed. She then added she didn’t find out until “years later” that Aaron was into the “bad stuff” in his 20s;