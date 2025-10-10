’90s Rocker Denies Affair with Courtney Love During Her Marriage to Kurt Cobain

A ’90s rocker denied an affair with Courtney Love in his new book.

In his memoir, Rumors of My Demise, released this week, The Lemonheads’ Evan Dando claimed he rejected Love’s advances both before and after Kurt Cobain’s death.

In the book, the 58-year-old recalls touring with Hole in 1993 after The Lemonheads released their album Come on Feel the Lemonheads. He writes that while Love, 61, was fun to spend time with, she was also “a chaos agent of the first order.”

The singer says Love told him she made Cobain cry the night before by claiming she and Dando were having an affair.

“F—, Courtney! Why did you do that?” Dando writes, per PEOPLE. Dando also denies any sexual relationship in the book, stating they only “did drugs” together.

“I thought it was a terrible thing to say to Kurt,” the he “My Drug Buddy” singer added. Meanwhile, he claimed that Love “laughed it off.”

Evan Dando performs in 2020. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Dando wrote he was “appalled” by Love’s action. He didn’t want Cobain to be angry with him, despite barely knowing him.

“How could we ever be friends if in the back of his mind he was always wondering if I’d slept with his wife?” the “Into Your Arms” singer wrote.

Dando also clarified that while he liked Love, he wasn’t physically attracted to her.

Dando claims Love “tried to make it happen,” but he refused.

“Nothing happened between us, but she told people that it had, and they believed her,” he insists in the book.

A Nirvana Band Member Confirmed to Dando That Cobain Believed He Had an Affair with Courtney Love

Dando recounts Nirvana guitarist Pat Smear telling him that Cobain believed he and Love were having an affair. Smear allegedly tried to convince the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” legend otherwise, but he wasn’t convinced.

After Cobain’s death, Love allegedly continued to pursue a relationship with Dando.

“I would tell her no, and she would sulk about it for a while, and I’d avoid her,” he claims in the book.

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love with child Frances Bean Cobain in 1993. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)

Dando recounts being in a New York City hotel room with Love and other musicians when she asked him to “pretend” to make out with her for a photo. Although he initially refused, Dando eventually gave in, thinking the picture would never surface.

“Our lips barely touched, like the way you’d kiss a close friend or relative,” he claims in his book.

Days later, his camera reportedly vanished, and the photo of him and Love kissing surfaced in the New York Post…